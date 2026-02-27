Jharkhand Municipal Council Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins

Advertisement
Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

Counting of votes for Jharkhand’s urban civic polls to begin at 8 AM today, covering results for 20 Municipal Councils out of the 48 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) that went to polls on February 23.

New Delhi:

The much-awaited counting of votes for Jharkhand’s urban civic polls begins today at 8 AM. Elections to 48 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including 9 Municipal Corporations, 20 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats were held on February 23, witnessing an impressive 62% voter turnout. Out of over 43.33 lakh voters, more than 21.26 lakh women voters participated, reflecting strong engagement in urban governance. These elections signal the return of elected municipal bodies after a prolonged gap since the last major civic polls in 2018.

This live blog focuses on results from the 20 Municipal Councils across the state. Stay tuned with India TV for all the live updates on the results of Jharkhand’s 20 municipal councils. 

 

  • 8:02 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting of votes begins in Jharkhand Municipal council

    The counting of votes in Jharkhand's 20 municipal councils has begun. Stay tuned for all the live updates on the results here. 

  • 7:34 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Massive candidate participation in Jharkhand civic polls

    A total of 562 candidates, including 235 women, are contesting for the posts of Mayor and Chairperson across Jharkhand’s Urban Local Bodies. Meanwhile, the battle at the grassroots level is even more intense, with 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, in the fray for the positions of ward councillors. 

  • 7:10 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    List of Jharkhand's 20 Municipal Councils

    The 20 Municipal Councils in Focus

    1. Bishrampur (Reserved for Women) – 20 wards
    2. Madhupur (Reserved for EBC-I/Women) – 23 wards
    3. Pakur (Reserved for Women) – 21 wards
    4. Chirkunda (Reserved for Women) – 21 wards
    5. Phusro (Reserved for SC/Women) – 28 wards
    6. Ramgarh (Reserved for ST/Women) – 32 wards
    7. Gumla (Reserved for ST/Women) – 22 wards
    8. Mihijam (Reserved for Women) – 20 wards
    9. Jugsalai (Reserved for Women) – 22 wards
    10. Garhwa (Unreserved) – 22 wards
    11. Chatra (Unreserved) – 22 wards
    12. Dumka (Unreserved) – 21 wards
    13. Chaibasa (Unreserved) – 21 wards
    14. Kapali (Unreserved) – 21 wards
    15. Chakradharpur (Reserved for ST) – 23 wards
    16. Lohardaga (Reserved for ST) – 22 wards
    17. Simdega (Reserved for ST) – 20 wards
    18. Godda (Reserved for EBC-I) – 21 wards
    19. Sahibganj (Reserved for SC) – 28 wards
    20. Jhumri Telaiya (Reserved for Backward Class-I) – 28 wards

     

  • 7:08 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Women-reserved councils draw spotlight

    With several councils reserved for women, including Bishrampur, Pakur, Mihijam, Jugsalai and Chirkunda attention is focused on emerging women leaders. 

     

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting of votes will begin at 8 am

    Counting of votes will begin in all designated centres across the 20 Municipal Councils at 8 am. Security has been tightened following minor incidents during polling day. 

     

