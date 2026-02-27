Jharkhand Municipal Council Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins

New Delhi:

The much-awaited counting of votes for Jharkhand’s urban civic polls begins today at 8 AM. Elections to 48 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including 9 Municipal Corporations, 20 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats were held on February 23, witnessing an impressive 62% voter turnout. Out of over 43.33 lakh voters, more than 21.26 lakh women voters participated, reflecting strong engagement in urban governance. These elections signal the return of elected municipal bodies after a prolonged gap since the last major civic polls in 2018.

This live blog focuses on results from the 20 Municipal Councils across the state. Stay tuned with India TV for all the live updates on the results of Jharkhand’s 20 municipal councils.