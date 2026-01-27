Apple unveils new AirTag with longer range, louder alerts and better tracking The new Apple AirTag with improved tracking, louder alerts, and a wider connectivity range has been launched. Powered by the latest Ultra Wideband chip, the new AirTag offers better Precision Finding, a stronger Bluetooth range, and enhanced privacy features.

New Delhi:

Apple AirTag has recently launched its latest model, and this one is packed with some handy upgrades. If you are always losing your keys or wallet, you will want to check this out. The latest AirTag uses Apple’s second-gen Ultra Wideband chip, which makes tracking stuff more accurate than ever.

The Precision Finding feature will enable you to locate your things from up to 50 per cent farther away than before. The Bluetooth chip got an upgrade too, so it’s easier to detect nearby items. They also cranked up the built-in speaker—it’s 50 per cent louder. So even if your AirTag is buried deep in a bag, a cushion, or shoved in a drawer, you’ll hear it loud and clear.

Here’s something new:

Precision Finding finally works with the Apple Watch.

If you have got a Series 9, Ultra 2, or anything newer, your watch can help you track down your lost stuff.

It will buzz, show you directions, and even make sounds, so you don’t need to dig around for your iPhone every time something goes missing.

The AirTag still works with Apple’s massive Find My network, which quietly uses millions of Apple devices to help you track things down—all while keeping your location private.

Share Item Location: Apple has also added a Share Item Location feature. If your luggage goes missing, you can share its location with an airline or someone you trust. Apple teamed up with over 50 airlines on this, and so far, it’s actually cut down on lost bags and delays.

Privacy and safety are still a big deal for Apple

The new AirTag has rolling Bluetooth IDs and cross-platform alerts to stop unwanted tracking. Your location stays completely private and encrypted; not even Apple can see where your AirTag is.

They did not change the overall look, so all your old AirTag accessories will still fit.

But now the AirTag is more eco-friendly, made with recycled plastic, rare earth elements, and gold.

Price and availability