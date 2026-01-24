Airtel brings recharge plans with free Netflix, Prime and Hotstar: Full Details here Airtel has several prepaid recharge plans that offer free OTT subscriptions along with unlimited calling and daily data benefits. These plans include access to popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, SonyLIV, and Zee5, helping users save money on separate OTT subscriptions.

New Delhi:

Airtel, one of the leading telecom service providers in India with around 400 million users, is offering value-added service to those who love binge-watching with bundled OTT platforms. Airtel has about 400 million mobile users in India. To keep everyone happy, they offer all kinds of prepaid plans, from super affordable ones to pricier, all-in-one packs. Lately, a lot of these plans throw in free OTT app subscriptions, which is a big win if you love streaming movies, web series, or live sports.

Airtel Netflix recharge plans

If you watch a lot of Netflix, Airtel’s got you covered with a few options that include a free Netflix subscription.

Rs 598 plan: 50GB total data, good for 30 days, plus unlimited calling.

Rs 1729 plan: 2GB data every day, 84 days of use, unlimited calling.

Rs 1798 plan: 3GB data per day, 84 days validity, unlimited calling.

These are great picks if you stream a ton and do not wish to pay extra for Netflix.

Airtel Amazon Prime recharge plans

Airtel also bundles Amazon Prime with some of its recharge plans.

Rs 838 plan: 3GB daily data, 56 days validity, unlimited calling.

Rs 1199 plan: 2.5GB per day, lasts 84 days, unlimited calling.

You get not just Prime Video, but Prime Shopping perks and more.

Airtel Jio Hotstar Plans for Sports and Entertainment

Love live sports or TV shows?

Airtel offers free Jio Hotstar with several plans. You can pick from the options:

Rs 398

Rs 399

Rs 449

Rs 598

Rs 1029

Rs 1729

Every one of these comes with data and unlimited calls, so they work whether you are a casual viewer or a serious binge-watcher.

Why Airtel OTT plans are worth it

If you are tired of shelling out extra for OTT subscriptions every month, these Airtel prepaid plans can really save you some cash. You get unlimited calls, fast data, and free OTT apps altogether, so your money goes a lot further.