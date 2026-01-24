Motorola Edge 50 Fusion available at just Rs 668 per month in Flipkart Republic Day Sale Flipkart’s Republic Day sale has brought a massive price cut on the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. The smartphone is now available for Rs 18,999 with discounts and can be purchased on EMI starting at just Rs 668 per month, making it a great budget-friendly deal.

New Delhi:

If you are a Motorola fan and planning to get a new phone but worried about the budget, then here is the right time – Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale is live and offering some solid deals right now. In the deal, one of the top deals is the Edge 50 Fusion that stands out with a massive price drop. This is the company’s premium curved display model, and it just got a serious price cut.

New price with the discount offer

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion used to cost Rs 25,999, but Flipkart has dropped the price by 26 per cent. Now the handset is going on sale at Rs 18,999, standing in the sub-Rs 20,000 range. This is a straight Rs 7,000 price cut, which makes it an appealing deal for the fans.

Flipkart offers an EMI option

If your budget is tight, Flipkart has your back with an EMI option—just Rs 668 a month. It is an easy way in for students or anyone picking up their first smartphone. Plus, there’s an exchange offer. Trade in your old phone, and, depending on its condition, you can get up to Rs 15,350 off. That could push the final price even lower.

Edge 50 Fusion: Specifications

The Edge 50 Fusion has a slick design with a plastic frame and an eco-leather back. It’s IP68 rated, so dust and water aren’t a problem. Up front, you get a 6.7-inch P-OLED curved display with a super-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 keeps the screen safe from daily bumps and drops.

Under the hood, it runs Android 14 and uses the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip. You can get up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, so multitasking and gaming won’t slow you down. For photos, you’ve got a 50MP main camera, a 13MP secondary lens, and a 32MP selfie camera up front—good for video calls or just snapping pics for social media.

All in all, with its curved OLED screen, solid specs, water and dust resistance, and those flexible payment options, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion feels like a steal at this price.