Microsoft wants everyone to code: AI tools now open to non-tech employees Microsoft is testing a new internal approach where non-developer employees, like designers and project managers, can write code using AI tools. By experimenting with Anthropic’s Claude Code, the company aims to speed up innovation and allow ideas to move faster from concept to prototype.

Noida:

Inside Microsoft, things are changing—maybe not with a loud announcement, but you can feel it. According to The Verge, Microsoft is now nudging people who aren’t software engineers to start using AI tools to write code. Designers, project managers, product leads—folks who usually stay away from code—are being asked to jump in.

Microsoft speeding things up

Instead of waiting around for the engineering team, anyone with an idea can just build a quick prototype themselves. AI can spit out usable code now, so why not let everyone take a shot at turning ideas into something real, fast?

Microsoft users to use Claude Code

Microsoft wants non-developers to use Claude Code, an AI coding tool by Anthropic. It’s not just a small test either. Big teams like Experiences + Devices—the people behind Windows, Outlook, Teams, Surface, and more—are trying it out. The CoreAI group, run by former Meta exec Jay Parikh, is in on it too.

But don’t get the wrong idea—Microsoft’s not pushing out its engineers. Developers still handle the tough stuff and keep using GitHub Copilot, Microsoft’s main AI coding tool. In fact, Microsoft is asking its engineers to compare Claude Code with Copilot and give feedback. Copilot’s still the go-to tool for most customers.

Microsoft working with Anthropic

Now, you might wonder why Microsoft’s working with Anthropic when it already has a close partnership with OpenAI. It’s simple: Microsoft likes to keep its options open. They offer Claude models on Azure, and a company spokesperson said they constantly test different tools to understand what’s out there. It doesn’t mean they’re ditching their main partners.

AI is already writing a huge chunk of code at Microsoft

All this comes as AI is already writing a huge chunk of code at Microsoft. Back in April 2025, Satya Nadella said AI now generates 20 to 30 percent of the company’s code. Google’s Sundar Pichai put their number at over 30 per cent. For tech giants, AI is already handling a lot of the routine work, freeing up people to focus on bigger problems.

So what’s the big picture?

By letting non-developers code with AI, Microsoft’s testing out a future where just about anyone can build software, not just the folks with computer science degrees. It’s still early, but this kind of experiment could change how companies work—and who gets to create—down the line.