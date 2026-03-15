Keralam Assembly Elections 2026: CPM to contest 86 of 140 seats, Pinarayi Vijayan to fight from Dharmadam

New Delhi:

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has announced that it will contest 86 out of the 140 seats in the upcoming Keralam Assembly elections, reaffirming its central role in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) alliance. The announcement came soon after the Election Commission declared the poll schedule for the state, with voting set to take place on April 9 and counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

As part of the party’s candidate decisions, Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will once again contest from the Dharmadam Assembly constituency in Kannur district, a seat he has represented in the state legislature for several terms.

Senior leaders fielded in key constituencies

The CPI(M) has also confirmed that senior party leader and former health minister K K Shailaja will contest from the Peravoor Assembly constituency in Kannur district. Shailaja, widely known for her leadership during the state’s public health challenges in the past, remains one of the party’s most prominent faces in Keralam politics.

With the party deciding to contest 86 seats, the remaining constituencies will be contested by its allies in the Left Democratic Front, including the Communist Party of India (CPI) and other coalition partners.

CPI announces candidates in 25 constituencies

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has announced candidates in 25 constituencies for the upcoming Keralam Assembly elections. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam released the list shortly after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule.

The CPI, which is a key ally in the ruling LDF, has fielded four incumbent ministers, G R Anil, J Chinchurani, K Rajan and P Prasad, in the elections. The candidate list also includes several legislators who have completed two consecutive terms, including K Rajan, Mohammed Muhsin, E T Taison and V R Sunil Kumar.

Keralam Assembly Elections 2026: Key dates

Polling for the Keralam Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, 2026, covering all 140 constituencies across the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026, when the results will determine which party or alliance forms the next government in Keralam.

Also read: Keralam Assembly Elections 2026: Polling on April 9, results to be announced on May 4