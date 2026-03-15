Assembly bypolls for eight constituencies will be held in two phases | Check full list and schedule

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 15 (Sunday) has announced by-elections for eight assembly constituencies in six states- Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura- alongside three Lok Sabha seats- Basirhat (West Bengal) and Shillong (Meghalaya), with full schedules aligning with ongoing state polls.

Check full list of constituencies

Lok Sabha seats: Basirhat (West Bengal), Shillong (Meghalaya).

Assembly seats-

Goa: Ponda Gujarat: Umreth Karnataka: Bagalkot, Davanagere South Maharashtra: Rahuri, Baramati Nagaland: Koridang Tripura: Dharmanagar

Additional assembly seats: Tadubi and Thanlon (Manipur), Faridpur, Ghosi and Duddhi (Uttar Pradesh)- bringing the total assembly count to potentially more based on ECI's phased rollout.

These bypolls fill vacancies arising from resignations, deaths or disqualifications, ensuring timely democratic representation.

Poll schedule and phases

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar detailed the timeline at the press conference in the national capital on March 15 and said, "Bye-Elections will be held on 8 Assembly Constituencies in Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura. The schedule would be that the assembly constituencies for Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura will be held on the 9th of April and for the assembly constituencies of Gujarat and Maharashtra on April 23. The counting shall be on May 4 for all the cases."

This two-phase structure syncs with main assembly polls: Phase 1 on April 9 for Goa (Ponda), Karnataka (Bagalkot, Davanagere South), Nagaland (Koridang) and Tripura (Dharmanagar); Phase 2 on April 23 for Gujarat (Umreth) and Maharashtra (Rahuri, Baramati). All counting will happen uniformly on May 4 (Monday), streamlining logistics.

CEC's voter appeal and ECI preparations

Echoing his call for main polls, CEC Gyanesh Kumar urged high turnout, especially from first-time voters, framing bypolls as vital to democracy. ECI's recent reviews and voter roll updates ensure readiness, with Central Observers deployed for fairness under constitutional powers.

Maharashtra bypolls

The Election Commission of India announced that bypolls for Maharashtra's Baramati and Rahuri assembly seats will occur on April 23, with results on May 4, aligning with broader state election timelines.

Baramati seat vacancy after Ajit Pawar's tragic death

The Baramati bypoll stems from the death of NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who won the seat a record eight times, in a plane crash on January 28. NCP has fielded his wife, Sunetra Pawar, as current Deputy Chief Minister, who assumed office post his demise and must secure a legislative seat within six months to comply with constitutional norms.

Sunetra Pawar's unopposed prospects and family succession

Sunetra Pawar, neither an MLA nor MLC currently, may win unopposed as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi allocated Baramati to NCP (SP), and Sharad Pawar-led faction might refrain from contesting. Meanwhile, her NCP faction has finalised son Parth Pawar for her impending Rajya Sabha vacancy, effectively positioning him to inherit her upper house seat.

Rahuri bypoll following BJP MLA's sudden demise

In Rahuri (Ahilyanagar district), the seat fell vacant after BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile's death from a heart attack last October. Unlike Baramati, opposition parties are likely to field candidates here, setting up a contested race.

CM Devendra Fadnavis prefers consensus wins

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated today that unopposed elections in both seats would be ideal, but the Mahayuti alliance stands ready if opposition contests, signaling high-stakes preparations.