Kriti Kharbanda wishes Pulkit Samrat on their 2nd wedding anniversary with unseen pictures: 'Happy 2 to us!'

New Delhi:

Kriti Kharbanda and on Pulkit Samrat are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Sunday, March 15, 2026. The Housefull 4 actress wished her husband by sharing a series of unseen pictures from their special moments together.

In a cute carousel post, Kriti Kharbanda shared unseen pictures of the couple, highlighting their romantic journey. For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on March 15, 2024, at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Gurugram.

Kriti Kharbanda wishes Pulkit Samrat on their 2nd wedding anniversary

In the first slide, Pulkit Samrat can be seen on one knee, proposing to Kriti. Describing the moment, she wrote, "He never popped the question, it was always a statement. He never said “will you marry me?” Instead he said,”You will marry me” — I guess, deep down, we always knew :) (sic)."

The second slide shows the couple on their wedding day. Kriti wrote, "probably the most overwhelming moment of our lives! We are finally husband and wife! There’s no better feeling, trust us! To have and to belong, is the best thing that’s happened to us (sic)."

Take a look at Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram post below:

The post also includes a picture capturing the first time they said “I love you.” Other photos highlight special moments, such as their friends celebrating with them before the wedding and a snapshot from the shoot of their movie Pagalpanti.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's work front

For the unversed, both Kriti and Pulkit have shared the screen space in several movies, including Pagalpanti, Veerey Ki Wedding, and Taish. On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda will next be seen in Rana Naidu, while Pulkit Samrat was last seen in Rahu Ketu.

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