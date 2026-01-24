Realme Neo 8 launches with 8000mAh battery: How and where to buy? Realme has launched its new premium smartphone, the Realme Neo 8, in China. The phone comes with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, a massive 8,000mAh battery, and a 165Hz AMOLED display.

New Delhi:

Realme Neo 8 has already launched in the Chinese market, adding another power-packed phone to its Neo lineup. This one’s clearly built with gamers and heavy users in mind, but the price is not making your wallet cry – it is surprisingly affordable for the specs you get.

How to buy Neo 8 in India?

People in India are figuring out how to buy this, especially since the launch happened right before the upcoming Realme P4 Power drop. But for now, there are no official statements on when (or if) the Neo 8 will hit Indian shelves.

Design of Neo 8

The Neo 8 definitely stands out with its transparent look and a glass-and-metal build that screams “future tech”. Up front, you get Crystal Armour Glass, which Realme says is tougher against drops and scratches. And about durability—this phone is a beast. It’s rated IP66, IP68, and IP69, so it laughs off dust, water, and even jets of hot water or steam. That’s pretty rare for a smartphone.

Display of Neo 8

The display is another highlight. You get a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED panel with a crisp 1.5K resolution and a super-smooth 165 Hz refresh rate. Even in harsh sunlight, the screen stays visible thanks to its wild 6,500-nit peak brightness.

Processor and OS

Under the hood, Realme packed in the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, up to 16GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM, and a whopping 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It runs on Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0, and you’re set for three major Android updates plus four years of security patches.

Photography

For cameras, you get a triple rear setup: a 50MP Sony main sensor with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide. Selfies are handled by a 16MP front camera.

Battery

The Neo 8 packs a massive 8,000 mAh battery and supports 80 W fast charging. There’s also bypass charging, which keeps things cool if you’re gaming while plugged in. Even with that huge battery, the phone stays slim at just 8.3 mm thick.

Price and variants

If you are shopping in China, the Neo 8 starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly around Rs 33,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version. The top model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage goes for CNY 3,699 (around Rs 48,000).