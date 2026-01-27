iQOO 15 Ultra launch confirmed for February 4: Brand’s first Ultra gaming phone with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 iQOO just confirmed it: their first Ultra-series phone, the iQOO 15 Ultra, lands in China on February 4. They are targeting gamers this time, and the specs are wild—a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a 2K LTPO display, three 50MP cameras, pressure-sensitive gaming triggers, and a huge 7400mAh battery.

After weeks of tips and teasing, iQOO has finally set the date for the iQOO 15 Ultra launch. The device will go official on February 4, and the first Ultra phone from the company could tell that they are going all-in on high-end gaming and top-tier hardware. They want to go head-to-head with other flagship gaming phones in 2026.

Design: The iQOO 15 Ultra is hard to miss

They’re calling it the “Future Capsule” design, complete with flashy “Energy Blade” lighting. The look is sharp, minimal, and futuristic—meant to show off the phone’s raw power. They used a fibre texture that creates a hexagonal honeycomb pattern, and the whole thing shifts depending on how you hold it. There’s also a hidden air intake for cooling, which should help keep things running smoothly, even during long gaming sessions.

Processor: The handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The handset will run on Android OS and be further accompanied by their own Q3 gaming chip, which helps with smoother gameplay and faster response times.

Display: Leaks suggest a flat 6.85-inch 2K LTPO Samsung panel, so you get crisp visuals and buttery-smooth refresh rates without draining the battery.

Photography: For cameras, there’s a 32MP selfie shooter and a triple 50MP setup on the back—a main sensor, an ultra-wide, and a 3X telephoto lens (CIPA 4.5mm).

On the audio side, you get coaxial symmetrical dual speakers and a dual-axis vibration motor for a more immersive gaming experience.

And those pressure-sensitive triggers? Perfect for serious mobile gamers.

Battery life: The iQOO 15 Ultra packs a 7400mAh battery, with support for 100W wireless charging.

Storage and RAM options go all the way up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage. Unlocking the phone is quick with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and the advanced cooling system keeps everything running cool under pressure.

iQOO is swinging for the fences with the 15 Ultra, aiming straight at gamers who want performance, style, and all the extras.