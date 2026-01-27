New Zealand make late changes to squad for last two T20Is, 2 players sent home New Zealand have already lost the series as they went down to India in the first three matches of the five-match series. Nevertheless, their T20 World Cup squad members have joined and will be keen on fine-tuning their skills for the mega event.

Visakhapatnam:

New Zealand have released Kristian Clarke and Tim Robinson from their squad ahead of the fourth T20I of the five-match series against India. With the conclusion of the SA20 and the Big Bash League over the weekend, all of their players are now available for the last two matches of the series. However, only Finn Allen will join on Thursday for the fifth and final T20I of the series.

Tim Seifert joined after the first T20I, while Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson have arrived ahead of the fourth T20I that will be played in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday (January 28). The Kiwis are already 0-3 down in the series and have lost the five-match series, but will be keen on fine-tuning their skills ahead of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to get underway on February 7.

With two of their first-choice players returning, the visitors will definitely make multiple changes to their playing XI for the fourth T20I. New Zealand have been blown away in this series with the Indian batters smashing their bowlers left, right and centre. However, they will be hoping for a better show to end the series and the tour on a high.

New Zealand's updated squad: Mitchell Santner (C), Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Zakary Foulkes, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi

India continue to miss Tilak Varma in last two T20Is

Meanwhile, India will continue to miss their middle-order batter Tilak Varma as he has failed to recover in time after the surgery. However, he is expected to join the T20 World Cup squad in Mumbai on February 3, four days before India's opening game of the tournament against the USA. Shreyas Iyer has been retained in the squad for the last two T20Is against New Zealand but is unlikely to get a chance unless India decide to rest their key players with the series already won.

