Italy, ranked 29th in ICC T20I rankings, upset Ireland ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Italy are set to feature for the first time in the ICC T20 World Cup this year in India and Sri Lanka. Ahead of the mega event, they stunned Ireland, chasing down 155 runs in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Monday (January 26).

Dubai:

Italy stunned Ireland for the first time in the shortest format of the game on Monday, January 26, chasing down the target of 155 runs. Grant Stewart was the hero for them as he smashed three consecutive sixes when Italy needed 16 runs in the final over. Italy competed well in the first two T20Is of the three-match series before finally getting the better of Ireland in the last game at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

Ireland batted first in the game and posted 154 runs before getting bowled out in 19.4 overs. Paul Stirling was their top run-scorer, mustering 45 runs off 38 balls, but none of the other batters could kick on and post a decent score. Crishan Kalugamage was the star with the ball for Italy as he picked up three wickets for just 28 runs in his four-over spell.

Stewart and JJ Smuts also accounted for two wickets each with the ball as Italy restricted Ireland to a decent total.

Madsen and Stewart star for Italy

The chase didn't start on the ideal note for Italy as they lost their first two wickets for just 22 runs in 3.4 overs. At 68/4 in the 10th over, the target seemed far away for them, but skipper Wayne Madsen stayed put, making sure they didn't collapse. But he got out after scoring 39 runs and soon followed Gian Meade on 22 and again at 111/6, in the 17th over, Italy seemed to be going down 3-0 in the series.

However, Stewart had other ideas as he kept his side in the hunt. When they needed 16 runs to win in the last over, he did the unthinkable, smashing three sixes in a row, taking his side over the line in a historic run-chase. Barry McCarthy was the man to face the wrath as Ireland went down in the unlikeliest circumstances. However, they ended up winning the series 2-1.

For Italy, this win will give them a lot of confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup, where they will face teams like Scotland, Nepal, England and the West Indies. Thanks to this win, Italy also jumped in the ICC T20I rankings from 29th to 27th while Ireland slipped from 11th to 12th place.

Also Read