Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal likely on May 3, AIFF in hunt for broadcasters with league starting on Feb 14

New Delhi:

The Indian Super League is set to return with a shortened 2025–26 season beginning on February 14, with defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant opening their campaign at Salt Lake Stadium against Kerala Blasters. The same venue will later host the season’s most anticipated fixture, the Kolkata derby, when Mohun Bagan face East Bengal on May 3, close to the business end of the competition.

The All India Football Federation released a tentative fixture list on Monday as part of a clarification process linked to the league’s broadcast tender. The schedule was shared following a pre-bid meeting held on January 23, attended by four interested bidders. The federation had earlier floated the Request for Proposal for broadcast rights on January 18, with the delayed season officially commencing in mid-February.

However, this schedule is indicative and may be utilised by interested Bidders for informational purposes only. The schedule remains subject to change, basis inputs received from the participating Clubs, and a final schedule will form a part of the contract,” the AIFF said.

The upcoming season will feature all 14 clubs, with a total of 91 matches to be played on a home-and-away basis. Clearance for the tournament came after extended discussions involving the AIFF, participating clubs, and intervention from the sports ministry. The final round of league matches is tentatively slated for May 17, although dates are yet to be confirmed.

Double headers on weekends

Weekend scheduling will be a prominent feature, with double headers planned for Saturdays and nearly all Sundays. The Mohun Bagan–East Bengal derby is pencilled in as a Sunday fixture in round 11. On weekdays, matches will be spread across the calendar, with Mondays and Thursdays carrying the heaviest load.

Mohun Bagan are scheduled to host seven of their 13 matches at Salt Lake Stadium. Newly promoted Inter Kashi, entering the league after winning the I-League, will use the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar as their base for six home games, a venue also shared by Odisha FC for the same number of fixtures.

Several clubs will operate from shared stadiums this season. Mohammedan Sporting are set to play four matches in Jamshedpur, while Sporting Club Delhi, Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC will all use the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for multiple home fixtures.