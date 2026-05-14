Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chairs high-level meeting on NEET re-exam amid paper leak row

New Delhi:

A high-level meeting was convened by Dharmendra Pradhan at his residence regarding the fresh conduct of the NEET (UG) examination amid the ongoing controversy over the paper leak, PTI reported.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Secretary (Higher Education), Secretary (School Education), Director General of the National Testing Agency, Chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education, and Commissioners of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, along with other key education administrators.

During the deliberations, officials held a comprehensive discussion on ensuring the smooth, transparent, and fair conduct of the exam. The meeting focused on strengthening examination security and restoring public confidence in the system.

Meanwhile, Pradhan continues to face intense criticism from opposition parties and NEET aspirants following allegations that the examination paper was leaked on social media prior to the test. Several opposition leaders have demanded his resignation and called for accountability over the handling of the examination process.

CBI arrests two more in NEET paper leak probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two more people in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case. The accused, identified as Dhananjay Lokhanda and Manisha Waghmare, were taken into custody from Ahilyanagar and Pune respectively.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the agency also carried out raids at 14 locations across the country over the last 24 hours.

The case was registered by the CBI on May 12 following a complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education.

Earlier this week, the agency arrested five other accused from different states. Three individuals were held from Jaipur, while one each was arrested from Gurugram and Nashik. The accused have been identified as Yash Yadav, Mangilal Khatik, also known as Mangilal Biwal, Vikash Biwal, Shubham Khainwar and Dinesh Biwal.

All five were produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Thursday after undergoing medical examinations. Their medical reports were also submitted to the court.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta sent the accused to seven-day CBI custody for further questioning as the investigation into the alleged paper leak continues.

ALSO READ: NEET paper leak: Password-protected PDF sold on WhatsApp, Telegram for Rs 10 lakh; CBI finds syndicate at play