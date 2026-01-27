Disappointed with T20 World Cup snub, West Indies cricketer hints at retirement from international cricket West Indies announced their 15-member T20 World Cup squad on Monday as fast bowler Alzarri Joseph missed out. Meanwhile, opening batter Evin Lewis has been dropped from the squad despite playing 67 T20Is for the Caribbean side.

West Indies opening batter Evin Lewis has hinted at retirement from international cricket after being dropped from the T20 World Cup squad. West Indies announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming mega event in India and Sri Lanka, starting from February 7, as Lewis and Alzarri Joseph missed out. While Joseph was left out due to injury, Lewis has been dropped despite featuring in the previous series against Afghanistan.

However, his returns of 17 runs in two matches weren't deemed enough to make it to the squad. Moreover, his form in the Abu Dhabi T10 wasn't great either, having scored four single-digit scores in last five innings of the tournament with the best score being 17. Notably, Lewis had made his comeback to the T20I side for the Afghanistan, having last played in June 2025 against Ireland.

However, he seemed extremely disappointed with the snub and took to his Instagram account to hint at his retirement from international cricket. "Jus(t) wanna thank everyone who supported me in my 10 years off international cricket but I think the time has come for me to depart...stay tuned," Lewis wrote in his Instagram story.

Evin Lewis has played 67 T20Is for the West Indies so far, scoring 1799 runs at an average of 29.01 and a strike rate of 152.07 with two centuries and 13 fifties.

West Indies include Quentin Simpson in T20 World Cup squad

As far as the squad is concerned, West Indies have handed a surprise call-up to Quentin Simpson in the World Cup squad thanks to his successful outing Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors, Simpson scored 241 runs at a strike rate of 151.57.

Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell are among the big names missing from the squad that featured in the 2024 edition of the World Cup as the duo announced retirement from international cricket. However, West Indies can still bank on the likes of Jason Holder and Johnson Charles in the mega event.

West Indies squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Shai Hope (capt), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

