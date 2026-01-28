Swiggy enables ordering via ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini: Details here Swiggy has rolled out Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations across its Food, Instamart, and Dineout services, allowing users in India to order food and groceries and book restaurant tables directly through AI platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, and Google Gemini.

New Delhi:

Swiggy, one of the popular food delivery apps, which also provides groceries, has just rolled out a big update. Now you can order food, groceries or book a table right from ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Cursor and other AI assistants. No more hopping between apps for the e-commerce users- all you have to do is just say what you want, and the AI sorts it out.

Instamart is leading the charge here

Instamart is the first quick-commerce platform in the world running on Model Context Protocol (MCP). You get access to over 40,000 products just by typing what you need. So, instead of endlessly scrolling, you can ask, “Order ingredients for Thai green curry,” or “Get snacks and drinks for a match-viewing party.” The AI figures out the rest.

MCP- What is it?

MCP is an open-source system that lets AI connect securely to live services and real-time data. Swiggy’s MCP servers give AI tools everything they need to search for restaurants, compare prices, build your cart, grab the best deals, place your order, track deliveries, or even book a table. And you can do all of this in one simple conversation.

There’s a bigger shift happening, too. More and more Indian users are turning to AI for daily planning and shopping. With MCP, Swiggy moves away from clunky app navigation to something way more natural: you just say what you want, and the AI handles brand choices, quantities, checkout, delivery—basically, everything—faster and with a personal touch.

Swiggy’s CTO, Madhusudhan Rao, believes this is a game-changer for India. People’s needs are tied to their routines, and conversational commerce means you don’t have to scroll, tap, or search. Just ask, and the AI gets it done—ordering food, booking restaurants, grocery shopping, whatever.

Looking ahead, Swiggy says this tech sets them up for even smarter features. Think AI-powered meal planning, health-focused shopping, dietary recommendations, or party prep—all through a chat. Privacy and security stay at the forefront, too. You can even ask your AI assistant to find recipes, build shopping lists for a group, compare brands, or reserve tables—all without leaving the conversation.

To get started, just add Swiggy services to your favourite AI tool. Head to Settings, tap Connectors, choose Add Custom Connector, and enter the Swiggy MCP URL for Food, Instamart, or Dineout. That’s it. You’re ready to order with just a few words.

Swiggy Food, Instamart, and Dineout are all in on this, making Swiggy one of the first Indian platforms to really dive into conversational commerce with agentic AI.