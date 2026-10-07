Delhi building collapse: Few people suspected trapped as front portion collapses in Seemapuri

New Delhi:

A few people are suspected to be trapped after the front portion of a four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area on Wednesday (October 7), officials said. Locals managed to pull out two children who were buried under the debris.

Search and rescue operation underway

The four-storey building stands on a 25-yard plot, with shops on the ground floor and residential units above. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the collapse at around 3:30 pm and rushed fire tenders to the spot.

"Search and rescue operation is ongoing," a DFS officer said, adding that some people might still be trapped under the debris.

Delhi Police and fire brigade teams are conducting rescue operations at the site.

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory after the building collapse, saying traffic movement had been affected around Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, DLF Bhopura and adjoining roads.

The traffic police urged people to avoid the area if possible and asked commuters not to stop, park or gather near the site to ensure clear passage for ambulances and rescue vehicles. It also advised motorists to follow directions from traffic personnel. "A multi-storey building has collapsed in Seemapuri, and rescue teams are working at the site. Traffic is affected around Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, DLF Bhopura and adjoining roads. Every clear lane gives an ambulance and rescue vehicle a faster way through. Please avoid the area if possible. Do not stop, park, or gather near the site, and follow the directions of traffic personnel," it said in a post on X.

Satya Niketan building collapse

The latest incident comes a month after the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, where a five-storey building housing paying guest accommodation collapsed on September 6, killing seven people and injuring several others.

The building housed students from Delhi University, and repair work was reportedly underway in its basement when it collapsed.

Following the incident, Delhi Police arrested 81-year-old Hariram, the PG owner and a retired Indian Air Force sergeant. His 75-year-old wife Urmila and 52-year-old son Mahesh were also arrested in connection with the case.

Additionally, five officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have also been suspended. They are Superintending Engineer Ranvir Singh, Executive Engineer (Building) Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer (Building) Sunil Chauhan and Junior Engineer (Building) Ashish Kumar, all from the South Zone.

These officials were suspended under the DMC Services (Control and Appeal) Regulations, 1959. However, they will be entitled to subsistence allowance as admissible under the rules.

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