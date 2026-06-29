Sony launches BRAVIA 9II and BRAVIA 7II True RGB TVs in India: Price, features and availability

New Delhi:

Sony is set to introduce the new BRAVIA 7II, and it is stated that the true flagship is the new BRAVIA 9II, as it uses True RGB technology. This means it controls red, green, and blue LEDs separately, not the usual backlight approach you see on most TVs. With the powerful RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro system, colours look richer on the display of the new TVs, and the contrast pops out clearly. With this, the display further keeps vibrant even if you have got sunlight flooding the room.

TV is Sony’s Advanced AI Cognitive Processor XR

The new TVs work on Sony’s Advanced AI Cognitive Processor XR, which is claimed to analyse every scene in real time, tweaking colour, brightness and contrast to make sure you see what the director wanted.

Immersive black screen pro feature

There is also the Immersive Black Screen Pro feature, which comes with a low-reflection display layer that gives you blacker blacks and better clarity, especially during dark scenes, claims Sony.

Acoustic Multi-Audio+ with Sound Positioning Tweeters

Audio gets the premium treatment as it features Acoustic Multi-Audio+ with Sound Positioning Tweeters plus Up-Firing Beam Tweeters, which claim to pump out surround sound that actually feels like it’s coming from all around you, not just the front of the TV.

Other features

Both the 9II and 7II have all the entertainment boxes checked:

Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos

DTS:X

IMAX Enhanced

XR Contrast Booster

RGB Triluminos Max

Voice Zoom 3 with AI

3D surround upscaling

You also get handy extras, like:

Ambient Optimisation

My Cinema Mode

Studio-level calibration modes for streaming platforms like the following:

Netflix

Prime Video

Sony Pictures Core.

Google TV

The new BRAVIA lineup runs Google TV, so all your favourite movies, shows, streaming apps, and games live in one place. Sony plans to add Gemini for Google TV soon via a software update, which will let you use AI voice controls and smarter content suggestions.

Entertainment features

With Sony Pictures Core, you get access to blockbuster films, IMAX Enhanced content, and Pure Stream tech that brings near 4K Blu-ray quality straight to your living room. When you buy one of these TVs, Sony throws in 10 movie credits (they’re yours for 24 months on select models).

Look and feel

Talking about the look, both TVs keep things premium. You will see a clean design with what Sony calls an Immersive Frame and Mirage Stand- they hide all the cables, and the bezels stay super slim. There’s a rechargeable remote with USB Type-C, backlit buttons (finally!), and a Find My Remote feature. You’ll find models ranging all the way from 55 to 85 inches.

Now, for the prices:

BRAVIA 9II: 75-inch model—MRP Rs 8,39,900; Best Buy price: Rs 5,39,990 85-inch model—MRP Rs 9,89,900; Best Buy price: Rs 6,69,990 Available starting June 29, 2026

BRAVIA 7II: 55-inch: Rs 2,21,990 65-inch: Rs 2,74,990 75-inch: Rs 4,19,990 85-inch: Rs 5,29,990



Where to buy?

You can pick up these new BRAVIAs at Sony Centres, their exclusive stores, ShopAtSC, top electronics retailers, or major online platforms throughout India.