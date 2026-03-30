Sony increases PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro and portal prices worldwide: Here’s why

New Delhi:

Sony has bumped up prices for its PlayStation 5 lineup and the PlayStation Portal in major markets around the world. Tough economic times and rising production costs are behind the move. Sony says it took a good look at market conditions before pulling the trigger and admits the price hike will hit consumers. Still, the company claims it’s needed to keep its gaming ecosystem up to par.

Sony announces global price hike: US

Starting April 2, here is what you will pay for a PS5 in the US: the standard model jumps to USD 649.99 (around Rs 61,500), Digital Edition to USD 599.99 (around Rs 56,700), and the beefed-up Pro version lands at USD 899.99 (around Rs 85000). The PlayStation Portal is not spared either- it is now USD 249.99 (around Rs 6300).

New PS5 prices in the UK, Europe and Japan



Same story in the UK, Europe, and Japan. In the UK, the standard PS5 goes for £ (Pound) 569.99 (around Rs 62,000), Digital Edition £519.99 (around Rs 56500), Pro £789.99 (around Rs 85900).

Europe sees € (Euro) 649.99 (around Rs 70000) for the regular PS5, €599.99 (arouind Rs 65000) for digital, and €899.99 (around Rs 97900) for the Pro. Japan’s prices are JPY 97,980 (around Rs 58000) for the standard, JPY (Japenese Yen) 89,980 (Rs 53000) for digital, and JPY 137,980 (around Rs 81000) for the Pro. The Portal costs more there too.

Overall, if you have been wondering about the hardware or features, then nothing changes. You still get the same gaming experience; this is just a price bump.

No changes in hardware or features

Sony points to the global economy, rising parts costs, and memory shortages as big reasons for the increase. Other console makers have done the same, so Sony’s not exactly breaking new ground here. They already raised prices in some markets last year.

For anyone planning to grab a PS5, brace yourself—the new prices mean it’ll cost more pretty much everywhere. India hasn’t announced new prices yet, but it’s probably just a matter of time.