FASTag Annual Pass to get costlier from April 1: New price, benefits explained

New Delhi:

The annual FASTag pass, which helps the travellers to pass the toll without spending cash and halting long line has come up with a new rule. As per the reports, the pass is going too shoot up the price for its yearly pass. The rule will be implimented from April 1 (2026) onwards. The National Highways Authority of India has brought up the rule and updated the price from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075. Although it is not that huge jump, but if you travel by highway often, it’s worth paying attention—especially if your pass is due for renewal soon.

So, what’s the FASTag Annual Pass?

FASTag lets you zip through toll plazas without stopping to pay—no digging for cash or waiting in line. The annual pass is for folks who hit the highways a lot. Instead of paying tolls each time, you pay once for the year and get multiple trips covered. It saves hassle, time, and money.

What are the rules?

You get up to 200 toll crossings with the annual pass.

It’s valid for a full year from the day you activate it.

Your pass stops working either when you’ve used all 200 trips or the year is up—whichever happens first.

This deal is only for private vehicles (like cars, jeeps, and vans).

Who benefits most?

If you’re on the highway almost daily—maybe you commute between cities or travel a lot for work—this pass makes sense. It cuts down your per-trip cost and keeps your journey smooth, since you won’t be stopping to pay tolls every time.

Should you renew early?

With prices about to go up, renewing your pass before April 1 means you’ll pay the lower rate for another year. The difference isn’t massive, but it’s money saved. All things considered, the annual FASTag pass still stands out as an easy and budget-friendly pick for India’s frequent highway travelers.