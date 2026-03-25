Running AC for 8 to 10 hours daily? Here’s how much your 1.5-ton AC will cost you

New Delhi:

Summers have just started, and ACs have started being used in many households. And if you are planning to start using your ACs, then you must know how much you have to pay. For instance, a 1.5-ton AC could save you from the scorching heat but at a cost. Here in this article, which focuses on breaking down how much electricity a 3-star and 5-star AC consumes. Along with that, you must also know how much it will impact your monthly electricity bill. With the different star ratings on various ACs, you can save thousands on electricity costs.

How much electricity does a 1.5-ton AC consume?

With the temperature rising in India during the summer, the ACs have become an essential part of so many houses. But along with cooling, they further soar with the electricity bills.

A basic 1.5-tonne split AC consumes electricity, which depends on its star rating, usage hours, and efficiency. Here is the breakdown on the numbers in simple terms.

1.5-Ton 3-star AC: Power consumption and monthly bill

Let us talk about the 1.5-tonne 3-star AC, which generally consumes around 1.5 to 1.7 units per hour.

Daily usage (10 hours): around 17 units

Monthly usage (30 days): around 510 units

Cost (Rs 8/unit): Rs 4,080 per month

This means that if you run your AC regularly during the peak summer, then the chances are that your electricity bill may soar significantly.

1.5-Ton 5-star ACs: More efficient option

Talking about the 5-star rated ACs, which are the highest rated of all the air conditioners, is usually designed to consume less electricity and aim at delivering good cooling.

Power consumption: around 1.2 units per hour

Daily usage (8 hours): around 9.6 units

Monthly usage (30 days): around 288 units

Cost (Rs 8/unit): Rs 2,304 per month

This may result in 40–45 per cent of power savings when compared to a 3-star AC.

Why is the star rating important in ACs?

Star rating usually plays a very important role, which helps to determine how energy-efficient an air conditioner is. Higher star ratings mean:

Lower electricity consumption

Reduced monthly bills

Better long-term savings

Although 5-star ACs are slightly more expensive upfront, they help you save money over time through reduced power usage.

How do you reduce your electricity bill while using ACs during summers?

It is simple to save your electricity bills – all you need to do is to consider the simple tips:

Set the temperature between 24 and 26 degrees

Use inverter ACs for better efficiency

Keep doors and windows closed while the AC is on

Regularly clean filters for optimal performance

Overall, when you are using a 1.5-tonne AC for your room cooling, then you must note that your electricity bill majorly depends on the kind of model, the quality of your AC and maintenance. If you choose a 5-star AC, then it will result in the best usage, which will significantly bring down the cost of the cooling machine on a monthly basis.