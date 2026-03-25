Laptop charging mistakes you must avoid: These 5 habits can damage your device

New Delhi:

Charging your laptop seems easy, but one wrong move can wreck your battery—or worse, turn your device into a safety hazard. Little things, like grabbing the wrong charger or blocking the vents, really mess up your laptop’s performance. So, here are five things you should absolutely avoid when plugging in.

1. Do not run heavy programs while charging

Playing games or editing videos as your laptop charges just heats it like crazy. The processor and battery work overtime and deal with way more stress than they need to. If you’re charging up, try to keep things light or at least make sure there’s decent airflow.

2. Skip charging on beds or soft surfaces

Lots of people rest their laptop on a bed or pillow when charging, but that blocks the vents and traps heat inside. Pretty soon, important parts like the motherboard could take a hit. Put your laptop on a hard, flat surface—think table or desk.

3. Stop charging all night, every night

Yes, most laptops come with overcharge protection now, but keeping yours plugged in overnight all the time still wears down the battery faster. Once you see 80–90% charged, just unplug it. Your battery will thank you.

4. Do not use cheap or knockoff chargers

A third-party or sketchy charger just isn’t worth it. They often send the wrong current or voltage, which can fry your battery or cause a short. Stick to the original charger or grab a certified replacement if you need one.

5. Take overheating seriously

If your laptop feels unusually hot while charging, do something about it. Ignore it, and you risk damaging both the battery and the guts of your laptop. Make sure it’s got room to breathe—and grab a cooling pad if things get too toasty.

Why is it important to maintain your laptop’s life?

Laptop repairs cost a fortune, and replacing the battery isn’t cheap either. Worse, bad charging habits aren’t just expensive—they can actually be dangerous, like causing electrical damage or even fire. A few simple steps can help your laptop last longer and keep your workspace safe.