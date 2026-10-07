Kieron Pollard has joined Joburg Super Kings in SA20 auction; MI Cape Town sign Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer

New Delhi:

Kieron Pollard’s association with the MI family began in 2010. He has served the franchise for over a decade and is currently the batting coach of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. However, he was interestingly released in the SA20. In the auction, when his name appeared, the Cape Town-based MI franchise was expected to bid for the former West Indies cricketer, but that wasn’t the case.

Joburg Super Kings placed a R1.5 million bid and MI Cape Town didn’t counter that. No other franchise eventually went after the all-rounder and that means Pollard will wear yellow in the upcoming season.

Apart from signing Pollard, Joburg signed five other cricketers in the auction. They released Faf du Plessis ahead of the auction, but were quick to pick him again. They enjoyed a bidding war with MI Cape Town for the former South Africa captain, before signing him for R2.7 million. Meanwhile, this is not the first time MI and JSK have entered a bidding war.

Both teams were heavily interested in signing 18-year-old Jason Rowles. The Rashid Khan-led side, in particular, was heavily invested before Joburg won the bidding war. Rowles was signed for R2.9 million and with that, he became the most expensive signing of the season. Apart from that, JSK also signed Andries Gous, Dayyaan Galiem and Blessing Muzarabani.

MI sign six players too

MI Cape Town started the day by signing West Indies international Shimron Hetmyer for R1.5 million. They also signed Wiaan Mulder for R2.6 million and Trent Boult for R1.5 million. Apart from that, they bought Lehan Botha, Daniel Smith and Oliver Whitehead for R200,000 each.

Bavuma, Rassie join Capitals

Pretoria Capitals entered the auction with a very small budget and in need of five players. They remained quiet for the majority of the auction and only signed players in the nomination round. They ended up signing Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Josh Breed, Ackeem Auguste and Keemo Paul.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape, on the other hand, signed only two players - Nandre Burger and England international Craig Overton.

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