IndiGo flight hit by lightning at 17,000 feet, aircraft's nose damaged, plane lands in Lucknow

Lucknow:

An IndiGo flight carrying 104 passengers was struck by heavy lightning at around 17,000 feet while flying from Patna to Lucknow amid bad weather on Wednesday. However, all passengers were safe and the front of the plane (nose) was damaged in the incident. The lightning strike prompted an emergency landing at Lucknow airport and all passengers were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Incident was reported on IndiGo flight 6E925

The incident was reported when IndiGo flight 6E925 took off from Patna airport at 3:10 pm and was scheduled to arrive in Lucknow at 4:20 pm. The flight landed safely at Lucknow at around 4:05 pm following the lightning strike.

The lightning damaged the front portion of the aircraft when it was approaching Lucknow. However, the pilot of the flight managed the situation and safely brought the aircraft to the airport.

Passengers safely moved to another flight

Soon after the landing, the aircraft was grounded at Lucknow airport due to the technical issue caused by the lightning strike. The aircraft was scheduled to operate IndiGo flight 6E6968 from Lucknow to Ahmedabad. However, the airline arranged another aircraft for the passengers. All the passengers then departed for Ahmedabad at around 6:22 pm on the replacement flight.

Another IndiGo flight struck by lightning

The latest incident comes months after another IndiGo aircraft was struck by lightning while parked at Kolkata airport during a thunderstorm on June 19. The incident was reported when the flight was bound for Agartala when it was hit by lightning, affecting its power system.

The airline has deboarded 141 passengers and six crew members following the incident, and the passengers were later flown to Agartala on another aircraft. Moreover, two ground staff members were taken to hospital for a medical check-up after the June incident. However, they were later discharged.

IndiGo flight suffers tail strike at Bengaluru

Last month, a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight from Guwahati suffered a tail strike during a second landing attempt at the Bengaluru airport on Sunday. IndiGo said in a statement that its aircraft operating its Guwahati-Bengaluru flight experienced "abnormal runway contact" while landing during gusty weather at the Kempegowda International Airport.

All customers and crew are safe and have disembarked safely, the statement said. The IndiGo A321 aircraft faced a string of tail strikes at different airports in the country in the past as well. "The aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks. It will resume operations after securing necessary clearances," the airline said in the statement. It added that all relevant authorities have been informed about the incident.

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IndiGo flight suffers tail strike at Bengaluru airport; crew, passengers disembarked safely