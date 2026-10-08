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Nana Patekar Death News LIVE: Legendary actor no more; India pays tribute

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Legendary Bollywood actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday at the age of 75. He suffered a severe cardiac arrest and the doctors failed to revive him despite giving him CPR for 45 minutes.

Nana Patekar dies at 75/ File photo
Nana Patekar dies at 75/ File photo Image Source : X/ @SDhawan25

Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday at the age of 75. He was found in an unconscious state at his residence in Goa and was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. 

According to doctors, he died following a severe cardiac arrest. The actor was given Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) for 45 minutes straight, but could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered and his body will sent for post-mortem.

The veteran actor, who made his Bollywood debut with the 1978 drama Gaman, was known for his performances in the Hindi and Marathi films. In his career spanning several decades, Patekar had worked in several blockbusters and movies, including Krantiveer, Angaar, Welcome, A Wednesday, Raajneeti and many mores.

For his works, Patekar had received many awards and recognitions, including the National Film Award, the Filmfare Award, Maharashtra State Film Award, Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards and many others.

His death has left the entire country in shock and people from across every spectrum are paying tributes to him.

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'Indian Cinema lost one of its fiercest': Nation mourns Nana Patekar's demise

Live updates :Nana Patekar dies at 75

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  • 8:34 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    UP CM calls Patekar 'most accomplished artist'

    Paying tribute to Nana Patekar following his passing away, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called the veteran actor "most accomplished theatre artist and sensitive social worker" and said his death is an irreparable loss to the world of art.

    "He enriched Indian cinema with his exceptional acting and also expressed his commitment to society through his social initiatives. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His holy feet and give the bereaved family members and admirers the strength to bear this grief," he said.

  • 8:31 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Kanimozhi condoles Patekar's death

    DMK leader Kanimozhi has condoled the death of actor Nana Patekar and paid tributes to his family.

    "Saddened by the passing away of veteran actor Thiru. Nana Patekar. His powerful performances, distinctive presence and immense contribution to Hindi and regional cinema will remain etched in our memories," she said.

  • 8:25 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Shikhar Dhawan says India has lost a special talent

    Paying tributes to Nana Patekar, former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has said the Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent.

  • 8:23 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Nitin Gadkari calls Patekar's death 'extremely shocking'

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has called Nana Patekar's death 'extremely shocking' and 'heartbreaking', recalling the bond and friendship he shared with the veteran actor. He said Patekar's death is a great loss to the Indian film industry.

    "His work in the fields of water conservation and water storage in rural Maharashtra through the Naam Foundation was remarkable and significant. The helping hand he extended to the families of farmers who died by suicide became a source of support for many such families," he said. 

  • 8:15 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Riteish Deshmukh 'shocked'

    Actor Riteish Deshmukh has said he is 'shocked' by the death of Nana Patekar, paying condolences to his family. He also recalled working with Patekar in Housefull 5, but said "working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire".

    "An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people’s hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn’t a role or a character he couldn’t perform. He aced it all — a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people," he said. 

  • 8:13 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Karnataka CM mourns Nana Patekar's death

    Karnataka Chief Minister Nana Patekar has mourned the death of Nana Patekar and called his demise 'deeply saddening'. He has also paid his condolences to his family and admirers.

    "With his extraordinary talent, powerful screen presence and unforgettable performances, he gave Indian cinema some truly memorable characters. Beyond the screen, his compassion for farmers and commitment to serving society reflected the depth of his character," he said. 

  • 8:12 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Bengal CM pays tribute

    West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has paid tribute to Nana Patekar and said his death is 'deeply shocking' and he is 'heartbroken'. Further, he said the Indian Cinema has lost one of its fiercest, most genuine and irreplaceable voices.

    "Nana Ji didn't merely play roles; he breathed raw, unapologetic truth into every character. From the explosive power of Parinda, Krantiveer and Prahaar to the gripping intensity of Ab Tak Chhappan, his craft set a benchmark that few could ever hope to reach," he said on X.

  • 8:08 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Rohit Pawar pays tribute

    NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has paid tribute to actor Nana Patekar. In a post on X, he said Patekar's death is extremely shocking and the country has lost an "impactful, and multifaceted artist".

    "My heartfelt tribute to this great artist who reigned over millions of hearts through art and upheld social responsibility!" he said.

  • 8:06 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Recap: Patekar's Bollywood debut

    Born on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar had made his Bollywood debut in 1978 with 'Gaman'. It was directed by Muzaffar Ali and written by Hriday Lani, and stared Farooq Sheikh and Smita Patil in lead roles.

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Nana Patekar passed away at 5:20 am

    Doctors have said veteran actor Nana Patekar died at 5.20 am at his residence in Goa following a severe cardiac arrest. 

    "Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived," Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital said.

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Post-mortem to be held

    Doctors have said a post-mortem would be conducted. Further, they said a medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered.

    "Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted," Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital said in a statement.

  • 7:59 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Nana Patekar dies at 75

    Legendary Bollywood actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday at the age of 75. He suffered a severe cardiac arrest and the doctors failed to revive him despite giving him CPR for 45 minutes. 

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