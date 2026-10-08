Nana Patekar Death News LIVE: Legendary actor no more; India pays tribute

Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday at the age of 75. He was found in an unconscious state at his residence in Goa and was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

According to doctors, he died following a severe cardiac arrest. The actor was given Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) for 45 minutes straight, but could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered and his body will sent for post-mortem.

The veteran actor, who made his Bollywood debut with the 1978 drama Gaman, was known for his performances in the Hindi and Marathi films. In his career spanning several decades, Patekar had worked in several blockbusters and movies, including Krantiveer, Angaar, Welcome, A Wednesday, Raajneeti and many mores.

For his works, Patekar had received many awards and recognitions, including the National Film Award, the Filmfare Award, Maharashtra State Film Award, Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards and many others.

His death has left the entire country in shock and people from across every spectrum are paying tributes to him.

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