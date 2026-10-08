Nana Patekar suffered cardiac arrest, was given CPR for 45 minutes: What doctor said on actor's death

Legendary actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa on Thursday. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.

According to information from Manipal Hospital, doctors attempted to revive the actor for nearly 45 minutes but were unsuccessful.

Doctors said Nana Patekar suffered a "severe" cardiac arrest and was administered CPR for 45 minutes but could not be revived.

"Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived,” Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, said.

"A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted."

Life and legacy of Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar began his film career with the 1978 film Gaman. He went on to play several significant roles in Marathi and Hindi films.

A major turning point in his career came with Parinda (1989). His performance in the film earned him a National Film Award as well as a Filmfare Award. He subsequently delivered memorable performances in films such as Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agnisakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Shakti, Apaharan and Raajneeti.

His performance in Krantiveer (1994) was widely praised and earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. He also received National Film Awards for Agnisakshi and Parinda. He was among the few actors to have won Filmfare Awards in the Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Villain categories.

He later showcased his comic side with the character of Uday Shetty in Welcome. The film and its sequel, Welcome Back, remain among his popular commercial films.

Nana Patekar had a strong connection with Marathi theatre and cinema. His portrayal of Ganpatrao Belwalkar in Natsamrat was one of the most acclaimed performances of his career. He won the Filmfare Marathi Best Actor award for the film.

Nana Patekar also directed Prahaar: The Final Attack. He was therefore not only an actor but also remained actively involved in direction and writing.

Nana Patekar married Neelakanti Patekar in 1978. The couple later began living separately. They have a son, Malhar Patekar, who confirmed his father’s death today.

His personal life was also marked by several tragedies. His elder son, Durvas, died during childhood. His father also passed away when Nana Patekar was around 28 years old.

In later years, Nana spoke openly about his family life and acknowledged Neelakanti’s contribution to his life.

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Nana Patekar death LIVE updates