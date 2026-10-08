IAF chief recalls Operation Sindoor, says world saw India's 'destructive power' firsthand

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Thursday acknowledged that the geopolitical situation remains uncertain and newer conflicts have emerged across the globe, but reiterated that his force remains "alerted, committed, and ready" to deal with any kind of situation.

Further, the 28th Chief of Air Staff (CAS) recalled the IAF's success during last year's Operation Sindoor, and said the entire world saw "firsthand the destructive power" and the "air defence operations" of the country during the military conflict with Pakistan.

He said "infallible, impervious and precise" is not just a tagline, but the manifestation of air force's strength and resolve.

"The Indian Air Force, being the custodian of air power, understands its role and responsibilities, and is always alert, committed, and ready to meet any contingency," Air Chief Marshal Singh said, while addressing a gathering during the 94th Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindan air base in Uttar Pradesh.

"We believe that any Air Force can have the most advanced aircraft in the world or the most advanced systems in the world, but its true strength is measured by its operational preparedness. That is, how quickly and confidently it can act whenever the call comes," he added.

The Indian Air Force's operational capability and readiness are moving in the right direction, Singh asserted, while adding that there is a culture of ownership and accountability across the entire force. He also credited the air warriors for being the true strength of the air force.

The commanders are fostering effective decision-making by delegating responsibilities well and are nurturing leadership qualities in all air warriors, he said, calling them a vital link in the organisation.

"We should all take pride in our duties and responsibilities and resolve that, no matter how challenging the circumstances, we will never be the weak link that compromises the strength of the Air Force chain," he said.

The 94th Air Force Day celebrations were held at the Hindan air base on Thursday, which was attended by several former IAF chiefs. The Indian Air Force has put on static display on the tarmac fighter jets such as Rafale, Su-30 MKI, Jaguar; helicopters such as LCH Prachand and ALH Dhruv; and critical weapon and air defence systems.

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