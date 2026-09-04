Harmanpreet Kaur focuses on the positives as India continue superb start to Women's Asia Cup 2026

The Indian team continued its brilliant start at the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2026. The side registered a brilliant win in the first T20I of the series against Thailand and then followed it up with a win against Hong Kong as well.

The two sides met at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 3, and the game saw India come in to bat first and post a total of 193 runs in the first innings of the clash. Furthermore, putting a good show with the ball, India limited Hong Kong to 56, winning the game by 137 runs.

After the win, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and talked about her side’s performance. She opened up on how she is looking to focus on the positives and how they are already planning for their next game.

“I’ll start with the positives. Smriti and Shafali batted really well. In the middle overs, that’s why we wanted to bat (first).. to get used to these conditions. Today’s pitch was better than how it played in the previous game, but it’s all about spending some time on the pitch and getting used to these conditions because we are not that aware of these conditions,” Harmanpreet Kaur said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The skipper opened up on the strategies for the next game

It is worth noting that the Indian team will be taking on Pakistan next. The two sides will meet in Dubai on September 5, and the arch-rivals will look to put in their best performance in the clash.

“The team is pretty much sorted, but there is another day to think about if something needs to change, or if someone else can come up and take responsibility. For now, the team is pretty much sorted. [On Mandhana and Deepti] As a captain, I’m grateful that these players play for my country, and leading them is always a great opportunity. Good to see someone like Smriti getting the runs and playing that crucial innings for the team,” Harmanpreet Kaur said.

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