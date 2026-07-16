Canva Code 2.0 launched with Vibe Coding, HTML Import and AI editing: Who all can use it?

New Delhi:

Canva just opened up its new AI-powered coding platform, Canva Code 2.0, to everyone. Does not matter if you are on a Free, Pro, Business, Enterprise, or Education plan- you will get the access. With this update, anyone can build websites, apps, or interactive web features just by typing what they want.

If you don’t have any coding experience, it will not matter at all. You write out your idea, and Canva’s AI does the heavy lifting.

Build websites and apps using AI prompts

What sets this version apart is how it mixes AI code generation with Canva’s familiar design tools. You are no longer stuck juggling separate programs—now you can build entire digital experiences within Canva itself. Describe what you want, and the AI creates interactive sites, apps, or web pieces.

You can jump right in and edit layouts, colours, fonts, and text like you always do, if you do not like the new update. Or just chat with Canva’s AI to tweak things even further.

(Image Source : CANVA)Canva Code 2.0

More than 50 ready-to-use templates

Everything works inside Canva’s existing editor: presentations, whiteboards, documents—you name it. And if you need a head start, Canva offers over 50 ready-made Code templates. You can personalize them with Canva’s graphics, stock images, or your own uploads. So, you don’t have to start with a blank slate.

HTML import makes existing projects editable

Canva Code 2.0 introduces HTML Import. If you built a project with another AI coding assistant, you can now bring that HTML into Canva for full editing. There’s no need to rebuild anything from scratch—you just keep working and improving your design inside Canva’s visual workspace. If you want to tweak a specific part, just ask Canva’s AI to update that section for you. It’s fast and dead simple.

Real-time collaboration and responsive design

Teamwork also gets a big upgrade. Multiple people can jump into a project at the same time, leave comments, and make edits together in real time. This could be helpful for businesses, schools, or marketing teams that are in need of collaboration on shared websites or any internal tools. And everything you build is responsive right out of the box, so you can preview how your sites or apps look on phones before you publish.

Easy publishing options

When you are ready to go live, Canva gives you options. Publish to a free Canva domain, hook up your own custom domain, or share your project securely within your organisation using single sign-on. That works for anything—from personal portfolios, business websites, and client presentations to internal company dashboards.

Available across all Canva plans

Canva made all these features available across every plan—including the free one. So, with Canva Code 2.0, you get AI-powered coding, speedy HTML imports, team collaboration, and hassle-free publishing, whether you are a beginner or you have been building things for years. It’s about time building websites and apps got this easy.

The rollout includes: