Delhi HC says government doctor to monitor Sonam Wangchuk as his hunger strike enters day 19

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said the government doctor will monitor Sonam Wangchuk as his hunger strike has entered day 19. Whatever medical intervention is needed to save Sonam Wangchuk's life should be done by government, the High Court told the Centre. A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asserted that life was precious and said Wangchuk's condition should be regularly checked by government doctors.

Here's what Delhi HC said on Wangchuk

Whatever medical intervention is needed to save Sonam Wangchuk's life should be done by the government, the Delhi HC said in the order and added that “We note that the life of any citizen is precious… and all efforts ought to be made by government authorities to save the same."

The Delhi HC gave the ruling on a plea filed Wednesday that warned the 59-year-old may not survive the next 48 hours if he does not break his fast. The plea also accused the Central government of being "least concerned and insensitive" to the situation and sought directions to force-feed the activist.

Plea urges Centre to shift Wangchuk to govt hospital

As per te reports, the plea has been filed by advocate Rakesh Kumar Saini, and urges the Centre and the Delhi government to immediately shift Wangchuk to a government hospital, administer medical treatment and, if necessary, force-feed him with a liquid diet to protect his life.

The Delhi High Court heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the safety and health of social activist Sonam Wangchuk. The petition urged that due care be taken regarding the safety and health of Wangchuk, who is currently on a hunger strike.

Wangchuk's health is being monitored: Tushar Mehta

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that notice had already been issued in the matter. He stated that Wangchuk's health is being monitored; government doctors have visited him whenever he granted permission, and private doctors have also examined him.



In response, the High Court directed that government doctors conduct regular medical check-ups for Sonam Wangchuk. The court ordered that if the doctors' reports indicate any necessity, immediate and appropriate action must be taken. "Life is very precious," the court remarked. The Solicitor General concurred, stating that the life of every citizen is precious.

The Cockroach Janta Party has been holding a protest for over 25 days demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then.

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