Govinda confirms Roopa and Duniyadari as his two comeback films, talks about 'clean-up'

Govinda, a recent newsmaker amid rumours of marital trouble with his wife, Sunita Ahuja, and his upcoming film Roopa with co-star Komal Rani, has spoken about his acting comeback. The actor attended the Youth Shakti Dahi Handi event in Mumbai on Saturday, where he made a reference to things he wants to put right. However, he didn't name anyone while sharing his take.

Govinda talks about 'clean-up' at a Dahi Handi event

Speaking to the media, Govinda said, “Aur bahut si baatein aasman mein likh di gayi hain. Main maayi se prarthana karta hoon ki woh clean-up ho aur Govinda use clean-up kar paaye,” he said, which translates to: “Many things have been written in the sky. I pray to the Mother that they are cleaned up and that Govinda is able to clear them up.”

Govinda did not explain what or who these remarks were about. However, they come amid the recent attention around allegations made by Sunita Ahuja. The actor chose not to directly address any of the claims during his interaction with the media.

Instead, he spoke about the support he has received from his fans. Pointing to the crowd and the atmosphere at the Dahi Handi celebration, Govinda said, “Aap log ka sahyog chahiye, saath chahiye. Theek waise hi sahyog aur saath chahiye jaise yahan par dekhne ko milega (I request the same support and solidarity that I witnessed at the event today),” Govinda added.

The actor also expressed gratitude towards those who have continued to stand by him through the years. He then shared an update about his professional plans, announcing his comeback with two films - Roopa and Duniyadari.

What is the Govinda-Sunita Ahuja controversy?

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's relationship has recently come under public scrutiny amid reports of differences between the couple. Sunita has accused Govinda of infidelity, while the actor has denied the allegations.

The controversy came into focus after Govinda was spotted at an airport with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita later spoke to the paparazzi and referred to Komal as Govinda's 'sugar daddy'. Govinda subsequently reacted to her remarks and asked Sunita to 'stay in her limits'. He also said that she might need him in the future.

Things took another turn when Sunita was spotted outside a family court in Mumbai with her son. This led to speculation that the couple could be heading for divorce. Sunita later clarified that she had gone to the court to withdraw an old divorce petition.

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