Garmin adds WhatsApp app to Fenix, Forerunner and Venu series: Here’s how it works

New Delhi:

Garmin has just launched WhatsApp support for a bunch of its smartwatches. Now, you can actually read and reply to messages right from your wrist. It is a pretty big deal for Garmin – until now, you mostly got simple notification alerts, but with this update, you can really interact with WhatsApp.

Garmin WhatsApp app for smartwatches

You can get the WhatsApp app from Garmin’s Connect IQ Store for free. It works on some of their best-known models, like the Fenix, Forerunner, Venu and Vívoactive series.

Here’s what you need:

WhatsApp is installed on your phone

Your watch is hooked up via Bluetooth

And both apps are up-to-date

After you are set up, your messages will sync between your phone and watch without any issues.

Available via the Connect IQ store

The WhatsApp app can be downloaded from Garmin’s Connect IQ Store. It will be compatible with selected devices from the company’s popular series, like:

Forerunner

Fenix

Vívoactive

Venu

To use the new feature, users must:

Have WhatsApp on their smartphone (updated app)

Connect your existing Garmin smartwatch with your smartphone- via Bluetooth

You must have updated versions of both WhatsApp and the Garmin app

Once set up, messages will sync between your smartphone and smartwatch.

Supported devices and requirements

The WhatsApp feature is currently available on selected premium Garmin models, like:

Fenix 8

Forerunner 970

Venu 4

Venu X1

Fenix 8 Pro

Forerunner 570

Vívoactive 6

Garmin smartwatch users must ensure that their apps (Garmin and WhatsApp) are updated (WhatsApp version 2.26.70 or newer)- this will help you to have a smooth functioning of the device.

iPhone users will also have to enable Bluetooth permissions for WhatsApp to operate and sync with the watch.

Key features of WhatsApp on Garmin watches

Garmin smartwatches now offer several useful WhatsApp functionalities:

View and read full messages

Receive call notifications and decline calls

Access up to 10 recent chats

Preview media (images/videos)

Reply using keyboard, quick replies, or emojis

However, users must note that they could not send any media files directly from the Garmin watch – and they will need your mobile app.

Privacy and limitations: End-to-end encryption

Privacy-wise, Garmin says everything stays end-to-end encrypted, so your chats and calls are protected. Right now, it only works with personal WhatsApp accounts—WhatsApp Business isn’t supported. WhatsApp is also the first third-party messaging app to land on Garmin watches, which makes the update pretty special.

In short, this update makes Garmin smartwatches way more useful for keeping in touch without grabbing your phone every time—something a lot of fitness lovers or busy folks will appreciate.