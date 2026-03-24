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  4. RBSE Rajasthan 10th result 2026 out at rajresults.nic.in Live Updates: BSER 10th result websites, direct links
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RBSE Rajasthan 10th result 2026 out at rajresults.nic.in Live Updates: BSER 10th result websites, direct links

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

RBSE 10th result out? Live: RBSE Rajasthan 10th result 2026 websites are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Know how to download BSER matric 10th scorecard PDF.

RBSE 10th result 2026 out? Live: Check BSER matric result websites, download scorecard links
RBSE 10th result 2026 out? Live: Check BSER matric result websites, download scorecard links Image Source : PTI File Photo
Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) BSER matric, Class 10 exam result 2026 official websites are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. RBSE 10th result 2026 will be announced at 1 pm today, March 24. 

The students who had appeared for RBSE matric 10th exam can check the BSER Class 10 exam result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Over 10.68 lakh (10,68,078) students appeared for RBSE Class 10 exam 2026 between February 12 and 28, 2026. 

The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF

  • Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in 
  • Click on BSER 10th scorecard 2026 PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

Live updates :Rajresults.nic.in 10th result out Live Updates: Pass percentage, merit list

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  • 1:58 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    When is RBSE 12th result 2026?

    RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2026 will be announced by March 31. The students can check RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2026 on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. 

     

  • 1:35 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSER 10th result 2026: Female students, male students pass percentage

    The pass percentage of RBSE 10th female students was 94.20 per cent, male students was 93.63 per cent. 

     

  • 1:29 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check RBSE 10th result 2026 at rajresults.nic.in

    The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 1:25 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 5th, 8th pass percentage

    RBSE 5th pass percentage is 97.75 per cent, while Class 8 pass percentage is 97.01 per cent. 

    The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 1:20 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 10th result 2026: 94.23% students pass

    A total of 94.23 per cent students passed in RBSE Class 10 exam 2026. The pass percentage of female students was 94.20 per cent while male students was 93.63 per cent. 

  • 1:07 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 10th result 2026 out

    RBSE 10th result 2026 has been declared. Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar is announcing the BSER 10th pass percentage, toppers list. 

  • 12:56 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 10th result 2026: Press conference to begin shortly

    The press conference to announce RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th result 2026 will begin shortly. who had appeared for RBSE matric 10th exam can check the BSER Class 10 exam result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Over 10.68 lakh (10,68,078) students appeared for RBSE Class 10 exam 2026 between February 12 and 28, 2026.  

  • 12:49 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 10th result 2026 out?

    Is BSER matric, Class 10 exam result 2026 out? RBSE 10th result once announced, will be available on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The students who had appeared for RBSE matric 10th exam can check the BSER Class 10 exam result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.  

  • 12:46 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Where to check rajresults.nic.in 10th results

    RBSE matric 10th exam results will soon be available at  rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The students who had appeared for RBSE matric 10th exam can check the BSER Class 10 exam result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Over 10.68 lakh (10,68,078) students appeared for RBSE Class 10 exam 2026 between February 12 and 28, 2026.   

  • 12:40 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSER matric 10th result 2026 shortly

    BSER matric 10th result 2026 will be announced shortly on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 12:37 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSER matric scorecard PDF links

    BSER matric 10th scorecard PDF links are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 12:36 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 10th scorecard login credentials

    RBSE 10th scorecard login credentials are - application number, date of birth. The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 12:34 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download BSER matric Class 10 scorecard 2026

    The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 12:33 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check RBSE Rajasthan 10th result 2026

    RBSE Rajasthan 10th result 2026 official websites are -  rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.  The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 12:32 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSER matric 10th result 2026 at rajresults.nic.in

    BSER matric 10th result 2026 will be declared on the official website - rajresults.nic.in shortly. The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 12:27 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF at rajresults.nic.in

    The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

  • 12:26 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE matric, Class 10 result official websites

    RBSE matric, Class 10 result official websites are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 12:21 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in 5th, 8th result websites

    RBSE 5th, 8th result website is rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajpsp.nic.in, and rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. The students who have appeared for the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 examinations can check their results online through the official Shala Darpan and PSP portals. After the results are announced, students will be able to download their provisional marksheets using their roll number. 

  • 12:18 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download BSER 10th scorecard 2026 PDF

    1. Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in 
    2. Click on BSER 10th scorecard 2026 PDF link 
    3. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    4. BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
    5. Save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   
  • 12:18 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download RBSE 10th scorecard pdf at rajresults.nic.in

    The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 12:17 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE Rajasthan 10th result links

    RBSE 10th result 2026 links are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 12:17 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSER matric result websites

    RBSE 10th result websites are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.    

  • 12:16 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 10th result today

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th result 2026 will be announced today, March 24. The RBSE Class 10 result websites are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. 

    The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

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