RBSE Rajasthan 10th result 2026 out at rajresults.nic.in Live Updates: BSER 10th result websites, direct links

Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) BSER matric, Class 10 exam result 2026 official websites are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. RBSE 10th result 2026 will be announced at 1 pm today, March 24.

The students who had appeared for RBSE matric 10th exam can check the BSER Class 10 exam result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Over 10.68 lakh (10,68,078) students appeared for RBSE Class 10 exam 2026 between February 12 and 28, 2026.

The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF -