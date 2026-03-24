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Delhi Budget LIVE: CM Rekha Gupta to present budget today, Economic Survey cites rising per capita income

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Updated:

Delhi Budget LIVE: The traditional 'Kheer Ceremony' kickstarted the Delhi Assembly Budget Session on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Image Source : PTI/File
New Delhi:

The Delhi government is set to present its Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year in the Delhi Assembly today. The focus of the Delhi Budget is expected to be on education, health, electricity and water subsidies, women's welfare, and infrastructure. The budget may provide relief to the common man, and the government may announce new schemes and projects to accelerate the capital's development. Furthermore, measures related to employment, transportation, and pollution control are likely to be important parts of the budget and will draw close attention. Delhi Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta will present the Budget, and her speech will begin at 11 am. This year's Delhi budget will be approximately Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Rekha Gupta will be presenting her government's second budget. 

 

Live updates :Delhi Budget LIVE

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  • 10:13 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Budget will accelerate the pace of Delhi's development

    Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government's second budget will accelerate the pace of Delhi's development. "This budget will not only strengthen infrastructure, but will also become a means to elevate the living standards of Delhiites. This budget is moving towards building a Delhi where citizens can live with better health facilities, excellent education, strong infrastructure, and a clean and green environment. In this budget, priority is being given to better facilities for students, strong infrastructure in the health sector, cleanliness, pollution control, and a green environment," CM Gupta said.

  • 10:10 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Cabinet meeting at 10 am

    The cabinet meeting will be held at the CM Rekha Gupta's residence at 10 am, where the budget will be passed. There will then be a photo opportunity in the Assembly at 10:40 am.

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