Delhi Budget LIVE: CM Rekha Gupta to present budget today, Economic Survey cites rising per capita income

New Delhi:

The Delhi government is set to present its Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year in the Delhi Assembly today. The focus of the Delhi Budget is expected to be on education, health, electricity and water subsidies, women's welfare, and infrastructure. The budget may provide relief to the common man, and the government may announce new schemes and projects to accelerate the capital's development. Furthermore, measures related to employment, transportation, and pollution control are likely to be important parts of the budget and will draw close attention. Delhi Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta will present the Budget, and her speech will begin at 11 am. This year's Delhi budget will be approximately Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Rekha Gupta will be presenting her government's second budget.