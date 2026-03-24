'You said, Let's do it': Trump puts onus on Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth for starting Iran war

Washington:

As the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran enters its fourth week, President Donald Trump has offered a fresh account of how the war began, suggesting that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was among the first senior officials to push for military action. Hegseth has been the public face of the military campaign, frequently addressing the media at the Pentagon.

'You said, Let's do it': Trump

Speaking at a roundtable in Tennessee, Trump said, "Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up, and you said, 'Let’s do it because you can't let them have a nuclear weapon,'" with Hegseth seated beside him.

Recounting internal deliberations, Trump said he consulted senior officials before acting. "I called Pete, I called General Caine, I called a lot of our great people... and I said, 'Let's talk. We got a problem in the Middle East… they're very close to having a nuclear weapon.' We can keep going and get that 50,000 up to 55 and 60, there's no end… or we can take a stop and make a little journey into the Middle East, and eliminate a big problem," he said.

There are differing narratives on how the conflict unfolded. Some suggest that Israel was already prepared to launch strikes, which eventually drew in the United States, while others argue that concerns over Iran's alleged proximity to developing a nuclear weapon played a key role in triggering the escalation.

Earlier, Trump himself had offered varying explanations for the start of the war. At one point, he said the military action was aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, while on another occasion, he described the airstrikes on Tehran as a preemptive move to avert a wider regional conflict.

US-Iran war to end on April 9?

Meanwhile, the United States has set 9 April as a potential date to end the ongoing war against Iran, Israeli media reported, citing a government official, after US President Donald Trump announced his decision to hold off on strikes against Tehran's energy infrastructure. Trump announced a five-day pause on attacks targeting Iranian power and energy facilities, citing "productive" discussions aimed at de-escalation.

The official said that war will end ahead of US President Trump's planned visit to Israel to receive the national Israel Prize later in the month. "Ending the war on April 9 will allow Trump to arrive in Israel for Independence Day to receive the Israel Prize," the unnamed official added.

The Times of Israel reported about an unnamed Israeli official who said that mediating countries are trying to convene a meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, between the US and Iran -- possibly as soon as later this week.

Though Israel has not been briefed on these discussions or on Washington's reported contacts with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who has strongly denied involvement, labelling Trump's claims as "fake news" aimed at manipulating financial markets.

Also Read: US-Iran war to end on April 9? Report claims negotiation talks to be held in Pakistan

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