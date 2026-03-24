Gulf shifts stance as US allies Saudi Arabia, UAE weigh joining Iran war amid Strait of Hormuz crisis: Report

New Delhi:

Rising attacks on their territories and escalating tensions around the sensitive Strait of Hormuz have pushed Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the brink of joining the ongoing US and Israel confrontation with Iran. After weeks of urging all sides to avoid a wider conflict, several Gulf capitals are now reworking their calculations as Iranian strikes show no signs of slowing down, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Countries such as Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE initially questioned whether the American "Operation Epic Fury" and the Israeli "Operation Roaring Lion" would be effective in curbing Tehran's nuclear and missile capabilities. However, the frequency and intensity of Iranian missile and drone attacks in recent weeks have reshaped regional thinking. Energy facilities and major urban areas have been hit, including a prominent strike on Qatar's Ras Laffan gas hub. These attacks have threatened vital industries such as energy production, shipping and tourism which prompted governments to reconsider how long they can afford to stay on the sidelines.

Hormuz blockade raises alarm across the Gulf

As per the report, the economic vulnerabilities have added further urgency. Iran's move to restrict access through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy corridors, has disrupted tanker movement and rattled global markets. Tehran has also floated the idea of imposing transit fees, signalling its claim over the shipping lane. For oil-dependent Gulf economies, this scenario poses a direct threat to stability and revenue. Officials believe the cost of maintaining a cautious stance is now outweighing the risks associated with more decisive involvement.

Key military and financial steps under consideration

Saudi Arabia has already approved US access to the King Fahd Air Base, marking a notable departure from its earlier reservations about allowing operations against Iran from its soil. The UAE is reportedly examining whether to freeze several billion dollars of Iranian assets held in its banking system. Such a move could significantly tighten financial pressure on Tehran at a time when its economy is struggling with inflation and the fallout of conflict.

US faces new expectations from Gulf allies

Alongside these developments, Gulf states are urging Washington to ensure that any eventual settlement leaves Iran with a weakened military capacity. This push comes after US President Donald Trump said he was temporarily pausing strikes on Iranian energy facilities for five days following what he described as "productive conversations" with the Iranian side.

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