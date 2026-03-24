US-Iran war to end on April 9? Report claims negotiation talks to be held in Pakistan

Jerusalem:

The United States has set 9 April as a potential date to end the ongoing war against Iran, Israeli media reported, citing a government official, after US President Donald Trump announced his decision to hold off on strikes against Tehran's energy infrastructure. Trump announced a five-day pause on attacks targeting Iranian power and energy facilities, citing "productive" discussions aimed at de-escalation.

"Washington has set April 9 as a target date for ending the war, leaving about 21 days for continued fighting and negotiations," reported the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, one of Israel's largest newspapers, citing an unnamed government official.

The official said that war will end ahead of US President Trump's planned visit to Israel to receive the national Israel Prize later in the month, "Ending the war on April 9 will allow Trump to arrive in Israel for Independence Day to receive the Israel Prize," the unnamed official added.

US-Iran talks to be held in Pakistan

The Times of Israel reported about an unnamed Israeli official who said that mediating countries are trying to convene a meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, between the US and Iran -- possibly as soon as later this week.

Though Israel has not been briefed on these discussions, or on Washington's reported contacts with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who has strongly denied involvement, labelling Trump's claims as "fake news" aimed at manipulating financial markets.

White House says 'it's sensitive'

Meanwhile, US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said nothing concrete could be said as of now over the reports claiming that US Vice President JD Vance, US Special Presidential Envoy for Peace Missions, Steve Witkoff and Businessman and former Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, Jared Kushner, will meet with Iranian officials in Islamabad.

Leavitt said that it should not be deemed as final until it is formally announced by the White House. Leavitt responded, "These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the US will not negotiate through the press. This is a fluid situation, and speculation about meetings should not be deemed as final until they are formally announced by the White House."

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