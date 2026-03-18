Oppo Watch X3 launched with Snapdragon W5, 16-day battery and 100+ sports modes: Price and features

New Delhi:

Oppo, one of the leading smartphone brands, has just unleashed the Watch X3 in the Chinese market alongside the new Find N6 smartphone. The latest watch has been priced at CNY 2,799, which is around Rs 37,000. The wearable is available in three colour variants: Cosmic Orange, Gravity Black and Infinite Titanium. As for India, there is no word stated by the company, but it is expected to launch soon, in the next quarter (tentative).

Premium display and design

The Oppo Watch X3 comes with a 1.5-inch LTPO OLED screen with sharp resolution (466 x 466 pixels) and 310 ppi. The display is protected by Sapphire glass and gets crazy bright, up to 3,000 nits, so it’s easy to see outside.

It has a premium round dial, a titanium alloy case, and MIL-STD-810H certification, so the watch is both stylish and tough. Water won’t bother it either—it has IP68 and IP69 ratings plus 5ATM resistance.

Powerful Performance with Snapdragon W5

Under the hood, you get the Snapdragon W5 chip, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It runs ColorOS Watch 16.0 and works with both Android and iOS phones. For connectivity, there’s Bluetooth 5.2, eSIM, 4G LTE, NFC, and satellite systems like GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo, so you’re set for navigation and staying connected.

Advanced health and fitness features

Health and fitness-wise, Oppo packed in a bunch of sensors—heart rate, SpO2, ECG, wrist temp, blood pressure, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, HRV analysis, and even fall detection with SOS. If you’re into sports, there are more than 100 workout modes: running, cycling, swimming, you name it. The AI coaching feature gives you custom workout plans and post-workout feedback, too.

Battery life and charging

The Watch X3 has a 646mAh battery and charges with 7.5W magnetic charging. Oppo says you get about 5 days in smart mode or up to 16 days in power-saving mode. Full charge takes around 75 minutes, so it’s ready to go when you need it.