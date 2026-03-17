OnePlus Nord 6 tipped to launch soon with massive 9000mAh battery, first teaser out

New Delhi:

OnePlus has dropped the biggest hint for the most-awaited smartphone from the company. The post on their official X page (formerly known as Twitter) stated that the new Nord device is on the way. They haven’t dropped the official name, but all signs point to the new OnePlus Nord 6. The company posted a teaser on X, using #OnePlusNord and making it pretty clear a fresh Nord model is on its way to India.

The teaser image shows a see-through bag with a smartphone, earbuds, and a charger. What really stands out is how much they seem to be hyping a huge battery — honestly, it looks like a major upgrade. Rumours are swirling about the Nord 6 packing a massive 9000mAh battery, which would make it one of the biggest in its class.

As per the rumours, OnePlus might launch the Nord 6 as early as April 2026. They should share more details as more teasers come out, and if the release happens quickly, it’ll target buyers looking for high-end features at a reasonable price.

As for what’s expected inside, Nord 6 is shaping up to be impressive:

6.78-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor

50MP primary rear camera

16MP front camera for selfies and video calls

The device is launching with huge battery life – expected to be backed by a 9000mAh battery with 80W fast charging

People are talking about a 20 per cent performance boost compared to previous models, so gaming and multitasking should be a breeze.

There’s also chatter that Nord 6 might just be a rebadged OnePlus Turbo 6, which recently launched in China. This means that Indian buyers might witness something similar when it comes to the features and expect to have some tweaks to suit their market.

Overall, if the battery rumours are true, this smartphone is going to shake things up for anyone tired of charging their device constantly. Long battery life, fast charging, a solid processor — this could be the phone battery lovers have been waiting for.