Vivo T5x 5G launched in India with massive 7200mAh battery, price starts at Rs 18999

New Delhi:

Vivo has just launched the new T5x 5G in the Indian market with an enormous 7200mAh battery. The smartphone is ideal for those who have heavy phone usage and need to charge their handset in a couple of hours every day. The device comes with a 120Hz display, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor, and has been priced at Rs 18,999.

Price and variants

Here is the deal – you will be able to buy the device in two colour options – Cyber Green or Star Silver. The phone will be available in three different storage options:

6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 18,999

8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 20,999

8GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 22,999

Availability: The new handset will be available at the Amazon store. The phone will go on sale from March 24 at noon. And if you act fast, you may get an additional Rs 2,000 bank discount.

(Image Source : VIVO)Vivo T5x 5G

Battery: Features of T5x 5G come with a huge battery life. At 7200mAh, the device will easily last all day and then some- even if you prefer to constantly game, streaming or just live on your smartphone. The device further supports 44W fast charging.

Display: The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. This means that the device will support smooth scrolling and have 1200 nits of peak brightness. It holds its own outdoors – bright sun does not ruin your screen time.

Under the hood sits the Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, which keeps everything running smoothly for everyday tasks and light gaming. Plus, there’s dual 5G SIM support for fast network speeds.

Photography: The device comes with a 50MP main shooter and a 2MP secondary on the back, while the front 32MP selfie shooter claims to deliver great video calls and Instagram.

Software and OS: The device runs on the Android 16 operating system with OriginOS on top, so there’s plenty of room to customise. Storage goes up to 256GB, and you can bump it even higher with a microSD card. The device is pretty tough for its price—IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance aren't something you see much in this segment.

Overall, the new T5x 5G is a strong choice if you are looking for a budget smartphone without compromises on battery, display, or core performance.