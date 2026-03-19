Delhi HC orders strict policing to prevent communal flare-up amid tensions after Uttam Nagar killing

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police and local administration to take all necessary steps to ensure the peaceful and dignified observance of Eid in the Uttam Nagar area, amid concerns over possible communal tension. The Court emphasised that the police arrangement must be robust enough to instill a sense of safety and security among residents and prevent any untoward incidents.

Issuing clear directions, the High Court said authorities must ensure that “no one plays mischief” and that proactive measures are taken to avoid any ugly or volatile situation. It stressed that adequate police deployment and precautionary steps are essential to maintain communal harmony during the festival period.

The Court further ordered that the heightened security arrangements in Uttam Nagar should continue until Ram Navami, underlining the need for sustained vigilance beyond Eid. It also issued a notice to the Delhi Police, seeking a response on the measures being implemented on the ground.

During the hearing, the Centre informed the Court that central paramilitary forces have already been deployed in the area to prevent any escalation of tensions. The Court expressed hope that members of all communities would exercise restraint and cooperate in maintaining peace and harmony.

The matter is scheduled for its next hearing on April 6.

Case background

The case arises from a petition highlighting rising communal tensions in parts of Delhi, particularly Uttam Nagar. According to the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), multiple rallies and gatherings, including “Akrosh Sabhas,” were held following a recent incident, where allegedly provocative and inflammatory speeches inciting violence against members of the Muslim community were made. The petition also raised concerns about potential disruptions during Eid due to vigilante groups and alleged police inaction.

Tensions escalated after a 26-year-old man, Tarun, was killed in a clash on March 4 in JJ Colony. The violence reportedly began during Holi celebrations after a dispute involving a water balloon. Delhi Police have arrested 14 individuals and apprehended two minors in connection with the incident.