Mohammad Kaif claims eighth-placed team in points table can still qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs

New Delhi:

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has predicted a tough fight between the teams for the IPL 2026 playoffs, highlighting that the top four teams can't breathe easy. With only 14 league stage matches to go, no team has officially qualified for the playoffs, and only two teams have been knocked out.

Gujarat Titans took a major leap towards the knockouts with their huge win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad, and now have 16 points to their name. However, they still have work to do and winning one of their final two games will also not assure them of a spot in the playoffs, as several teams can still reach 18 or beyond.

Don't write off KKR for playoffs race: Kaif

The former Indian batter stated that GT should make it to the next round, but the fight for the remaining three spots is on, claiming that even the Kolkata Knight Riders can qualify for the knockouts.

"I think Gujarat Titans will qualify; that’s clear. But Kolkata Knight Riders, who play GT next (after RCB), have only played ten games and are in good form. Don’t write them or CSK off either. The next few days will give us a clearer picture of the top four. Gujarat should go through, but the second, third, and fourth spots are hard to call. There is still plenty of cricket left. No team in that group can feel safe right now," Kaif said on JioStar.

Kaif claims 'tough road for SRH ahead'

Meanwhile, Kaif also stated that the road ahead for SRH is tough and that they need to be at their best against the resurgent Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. "CSK away from home will be a tough test for SRH. Adapting to different conditions is key in this tournament, and SRH failed to do that against Gujarat.

"That could be a talking point in their dressing room. No panic yet, but it’s something they need to address. They finish at home against Punjab, where they are comfortable and know the conditions. But if they want to push for a top-two finish, they need to win away against Chennai. CSK are looking good right now. So, SRH have a tough road ahead in their last two games," he said.

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