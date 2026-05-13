Not Virat Kohli or Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, South Africa great picks 25-year-old to win orange cap in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The race for the Indian Premier League 2026 playoffs has intense subplots. The battle for the orange cap and the purple cap is in full swing as players are giving it their all to win the individual honours.

Both the orange and the purple caps have changed several heads this season as the fascinating battle keeps everyone on the edge of their seats. Heinrich Klaasen currently leads the orange cap race with 508 runs in 12 innings to his name, seven clear of the next best Sai Sudharsan, who struck 61 in the clash against the SRH on Tuesday, May 12.

South Africa great and former cricketer Graeme Smith has picked the favourite to win the Orange Cap this season. While the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Virat Kohli have been considered among the top contenders, Smith has opined that Abhishek Sharma has the best chance to win the orange cap.

Abhishek stands third in orange cap list

Abhishek is currently placed third in the leading run-scorers' list. He has hit 481 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.73 and a strike rate of 209.13, having found his destructive mojo back following some struggles in the T20 World Cup 2026. The SRH star has hit one century and three fifties in 12 innings and threatened to breach the 150-run mark when he made 135 against the Delhi Capitals.

"We're seeing a great race for the Orange Cap this season, and despite his struggles in the World Cup and the impressive (Vaibhav) Sooryavanshi, I think Abhishek Sharma will have the best chance. Those at the top of the order always have a longer time to bat, so any dip in form means you could have a chance to get it back quickly. I certainly think that's the case on these flat pitches where there's not a lot in the surface," Smith said in his SA20 column.

"Sharma plays a lot more square than most batters, certainly over the off-side. But there's a lack of fear in the youngsters these days; there are so many across the board who are pinging it from the word go," he added.

Virat Kohli falls back in the pecking order

Meanwhile, Kohli has fallen behind in the race for the orange cap after his twin ducks in the last two matches. The RCB veteran held the cap for some time but is currently in 13th place in the run-scorers' list with 379 runs to his name from 11 innings. Talking about Sooryavanshi, the RR prodigy has made 440 runs in 11 innings and stands sixth in the standings. He has hit one century and two half tons.