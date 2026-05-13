Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to be groomed for longer formats of the game: AB de Villiers

New Delhi:

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has urged caution around the growing excitement surrounding teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He believes that the youngster is yet to face the biggest examination of his career, that is, proving his mettle in the longer formats of the game.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi’s rise over the past year has transformed him into one of the most talked-about names in Indian cricket. The 15-year-old has built a remarkable reputation through dominant performances across youth tournaments in England, South Africa and Australia, while his unbeaten 175 in the Under-19 World Cup final helped India secure a sixth title in the competition.

His fearless batting and rapid rise have generated enormous public attention, with expectations around his future already reaching extraordinary levels as several former cricketers have expressed the desire to see the youngster open for India in T20Is.

However, de Villiers believes the real challenge for Sooryavanshi will emerge outside T20 cricket. He questioned whether the youngster could maintain the same dominance once exposed to the demands of Test cricket. He believes that at this rate, the Bihar-born will remain a T20I specialist all his life, but to change that, someone needs to groom him accordingly.

“I don’t know if he’s going to last, to be honest. That’s what I tell my brothers and friends. At this age, it’s just absolutely incredible. We know the talent is there, but I would like to see him in other formats. In Test cricket, he doesn’t get to know what you’re in for,” de Villiers said in the ‘For the Love of Cricket’ podcast hosted by Stuart Broad and Jos Buttler.

“A lot of things will change unless someone comes around and says to him… Listen, you will be a T20 specialist for the rest of your life. Congratulations, that’s all you’re going to do. Then there will be a very long and successful career, but if he does start nibbling around in ODIs, particularly Test cricket, he will discover a whole different area of his cricket mentally and physically,” he added.

It will be a rocky road: de Villiers

De Villiers also spoke about the pressure that naturally follows young cricketers who achieve fame at such an early age. According to him, Sooryavanshi possesses the ability to deal with future challenges, although the journey ahead will not be straightforward.

“Does he have the talent to counter all the obstacles that might come his way? Definitely, but it won’t be an easy ride. It will be a rocky road. I hope he goes that route and plays Test cricket for his country. I would love to see that journey unfold,” the former cricketer added.

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