Spotify's new AI assistant lets you find songs, create playlists and explore podcasts using natural language

New Delhi:

Spotify just rolled out a new AI assistant that lets you search for music, podcasts, and audiobooks just by chatting. Think of it as Spotify’s own version of ChatGPT, but focused on helping you find your next favourite song or build the perfect playlist. You can just talk or type your requests, whether you want to hear something specific or you’re in the mood for a recommendation.

Currently, the feature is available for beta testing, so only Spotify Premium subscribers in a few countries can try it out. The assistant lives right on your Home screen or in the Now Playing view.

You can just tap the mic to talk or type your question, and you do not need to scroll endlessly through menus. If you prefer the old interface, do not worry, as Spotify is not forcing the change on you.

AI assistants bring natural conversations to Spotify

You can speak to it in plain and normal language, and it actually gets what you mean. Ask it for artists you have never heard of. Get it to create a playlist for your morning run, or queue up songs by mood. If you want to follow an artist or add the latest tracks to your list, then you can just speak. And it does not stop there, as you can ask follow-up questions to narrow things down, so you’re not starting from scratch every time.

Discover music with simple voice or text prompts

But the AI does more than just play music. It is like a mini music enthusiast that hangs out in your pocket. You can ask it about album release dates, the story behind a song, music genres, or even artists with a similar vibe. It gives you useful recommendations as it explains things, so you keep discovering new stuff without digging for hours.

Learn more about artists and songs

Podcasts and audiobooks get the AI treatment, too. You can ask about podcast guests, look up audiobook authors, or get recommendations for other shows connected to what you’re listening to. Want to know what else an author’s written or which podcasts a guest has appeared on? The assistant handles it, no sweat.

AI uses listening history for personalised insights

One of Spotify’s cooler moves here is using your listening history to personalize everything. Curious about when you first discovered a track, or wondering how your taste has changed lately? The assistant can dig that info up and tailor recommendations on the fly.

Availability

The new AI assistant is rolling out for Spotify Premium users 18 and up in the US, Ireland, and Sweden. It’s in English and works on both Android and iOS. No word yet on when more countries will get it, but so far, Spotify’s giving users a pretty slick new way to explore everything on the platform—without ever having to scroll or search the old-fashioned way.