Where to watch India vs Afghanistan first T20I live on TV and stream online in India?

New Delhi:

Afghanistan are set to host India in a three-match T20I series, starting September 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The series serves as the perfect preparation for the Asian Games and also for the team management to assess Jasprit Bumrah’s match fitness, who missed the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka owing to an injury.

Meanwhile, India have named a stacked squad with an abundance of options to choose from. Firstly, captain Shreyas Iyer and the team management must choose two openers from Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

As things stand, Abhishek appears to be the most likely starter, leaving Samson and Sooryavanshi competing for the other position. In the pre-match press conference, Iyer admitted that the decision is not straightforward, with the three batters bringing different qualities to the side.

The middle order is stacked as well, but Iyer, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube are expected to retain their places. Now, two of Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy are expected to feature in the playing XI. On the other hand, Ishan Kishan's fitness adds another layer to India's selection puzzle. His availability could influence both the wicketkeeping and batting combinations, making the final XI difficult to predict before the toss.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will hope their formidable spin resources can exploit any uncertainty in India's batting order. Their challenge will be to contain an Indian side featuring several established international players while making the most of conditions at a venue where the surface can offer assistance to slower bowlers.

India vs Afghanistan broadcast details

When will the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I begin?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will be played on Sunday, September 13th.

At what time will the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I begin?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I being played?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Where can you watch the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I in India?

The live telecast for the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I in India?

The live stream for the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will be available on FanCode.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or Sanju Samson, who will start for India against Afghanistan in first T20I?