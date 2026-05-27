Spotify adds audio magazine articles for Premium users, long reads now play like podcasts

New Delhi:

Spotify wants you to do more than just listen to your favourite playlists or latest podcasts. They’ve now rolled out a new feature where you can listen to long-form magazine articles, narrated by professionals, right inside their app. It's pretty much like tuning into a podcast or audiobook, but this time you are catching up on stories from major magazines.

This update is for those who love in-depth journalism but don’t always have the time to sit down and read. So if you’re commuting, cleaning, or just prefer listening over reading, these audio articles are now in the mix.

Premium users get access at no extra cost

If you already pay for Spotify Premium, you get access to these audio stories for free—though the time you spend listening will count toward your monthly audiobook allowance. If you are not a Premium subscriber, you can still get individual articles for USD 1.99 each (about Rs. 190). And do not worry about marathon sessions: each article clocks in under two hours.

Which publications are available on Spotify?

The platform currently offers more than 650 magazine articles from several globally recognised publications. These include:

Rolling Stone

Vogue

WIRED

GQ

The Atlantic

Variety

Billboard

Vanity Fair

Pitchfork

At present, all audio magazine articles are available only in English.

Feature rolling out in 22 markets

Spotify says the feature is launching in the same 22 markets where Spotify Audiobooks are currently supported.

These include countries such as:

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Australia

France

Germany

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

India is currently not part of the rollout list, meaning Indian users may have to wait before getting access to the feature.

Spotify Wants to Become an All-in-One Audio Platform

Really, all of this just shows where Spotify is headed—they want to be the go-to spot for all spoken audio. Colleen Prendergast, who leads their audiobook licensing, says the goal is for these magazine stories to feel like a seamless part of what you’re already listening to on Spotify. It’s a clear sign the company’s looking beyond music, betting that people want to hear their journalism, too.