Smartphone overheating frequently? Avoid these common mistakes to prevent damage

New Delhi:

Nautapa, nine days of scorching summer when the temperature rises more than usual. It may affect not only humans but also our smart gadgets, which start to be affected by the heat. Smartphones have started to heat up even faster than ever. If you have noticed your phone turning into a mini oven while you are gaming, shooting videos, or just binge-watching shows, you are not alone.

Modern smartphones already handle heavy workloads, and all that activity raises their internal temperature. When you add in the relentless outdoor heat, things can get uncomfortable fast. This will result in laggy performance, stressed-out batteries and in rare cases, even the risk of fires or explosions.

So what can you do? Here’s what the experts say:

Keep your phone out of the sun

Sunlight is public enemy number one here. If you use your phone outside with the sun beating down, or forget it on the car dashboard, the temperature is going to spike. Your best move is simple: wherever possible, keep your phone in the shade and don’t leave it out in hot cars or on hot surfaces.

Do not try to cool your phone with water or a freezer

Tempted to dunk your overheated phone in water or toss it in the freezer for a quick fix, which is certainly a bad idea. Extreme cold can cause condensation inside, and moisture plus electronics never ends well. If your device feels hot to the touch, the safe bet is to turn it off and leave it somewhere cool and shaded until it goes back to normal.

Let your phone rest

Using your phone nonstop for gaming, photos, or long streaming sessions makes it run hot—especially in summer. After heavy use, give it a break. Let it cool down before diving back into those processor-intensive activities.

Lower the brightness and pick cooler spots

Cranking your screen brightness all the way up generates extra battery load and heat. Try dialling it back or use your phone somewhere air-conditioned or breezy. Shutting down unnecessary apps running in the background also helps keep your processor from working overtime.

Stick to the original charger

Cheap or third-party chargers are risky; some do not regulate voltage properly, and they can overheat and wreck your battery over time. Always charge your device with the original or manufacturer-approved charger. You’ll keep things safer and extend your phone’s life.

Summer heat is tough on smartphones, but with these simple moves, you can avoid trouble and keep your phone running smoothly.