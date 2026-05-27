Bengal govt tightens crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi migrants as large crowds seen returning to border

Kolkata:

A major campaign under the "Detect, Delete and Deport" policy appears to be pushing a growing number of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants towards the international border in West Bengal. At the Hakimpur checkpost in North 24 Parganas, located along the India-Bangladesh border, unusually large crowds were seen on Tuesday. Many of those present are reportedly people accused of living unlawfully in India.

According to sources, several people reaching the border claimed they had no work left and the administration was no longer allowing them to remain in the state. A Bangladeshi citizen who worked as a motorcycle mechanic in Howrah said, "There is a lot of difficulty here now, so we are going back... There is no work and no one is letting us stay... We came from Bangladesh two to three years ago... Someone had brought us here... I do not have Aadhaar or ration card... Ten of us had come, but now only I am going back."

What did the BJP MP say?

BJP MP Khagen Murmu claimed that many illegal Bangladeshi immigrants had already been sent back while efforts were underway to trace the remaining people. "Illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators have a place only in holding centres. The BJP has clearly said in its manifesto that there is no place for infiltrators in India. Some have fled, some have been sent back and some are still hiding. We will find all of them," he added.

Murmu further said that the process of fencing the India-Bangladesh border was ongoing and that the party would not interfere in the work of the central government.

Districts asked to build holding centres across Bengal

The West Bengal government has directed all District Magistrates to create holding centres for foreign nationals living illegally, as well as for foreign inmates who have completed their sentences. A directive issued by the Department of Home and Hill Affairs stated that arrangements must be made as per the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry to temporarily house individuals identified as illegal foreign nationals.

The order issued on May 23 also instructed authorities to take action against Bangladeshi nationals and members of the Rohingya community who are residing in India illegally and whose repatriation or deportation process is still pending.

Illegal migrants may be handed over directly to BSF

There is growing discussion in political circles that instead of keeping detained people in holding centres or jails for long legal procedures, the administration may directly hand them over to the Border Security Force (BSF). The BSF would then transfer them to Bangladeshi authorities. Officials reportedly want the deportation process to move faster rather than confining such people for prolonged periods. The intensified campaign has increased activity near border regions, and stronger action is expected in the coming days.

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