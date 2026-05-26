'Jaldi Jaldi Bhago Nahi To…': Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari's stark warning to Bangladeshi infiltrators

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday issued a stern warning to alleged Bangladeshi citizens, who were illegally living in the state. Reiterating that there should be a holding centre in every district, CM Adhikari cited the Foreigners Act, which is in place for several years.



He said the police have been asked to not put infiltrators in jails as they would simply breed on the country's resources. He rather said that such people should be taken back by Bangladesh as it was their responsibility.

“There should be a holding centre in every district. After that, people should cross the border out of fear. This is under the existing Foreigners Act; it is not a new law. These people should leave. Since they are Bangladeshi citizens, it is Bangladesh’s responsibility to take them back. When we raised this issue here, I saw on social media and YouTube that their spokesperson had said they would take back Bangladeshi nationals. So, if these people are Bangladeshi, they should be taken back,” CM Adhikari said.

“However, we have informed the police that there is no need to send them to jail. They will eat using the country’s money, receive clothes, and get medicines. Are they our sons-in-law? They should leave quickly; otherwise, the government will do what it has to do,” he added.

Bengal government hands over land to BSF

Earlier, CM Adhikari handed over land to the BSF for fencing at the India-Bangladesh border. He said the process will begin with a 27 km stretch and more land will be provided wherever needed to improve border management.

Infiltrators to be handed over to BSF

Besides, he announced a strict approach towards illegal immigration, saying a system has been introduced where those arrested by the police will be handed over directly to the BSF.

He further stated that individuals who do not fall under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act would be regarded as infiltrators, and that suitable action would be taken against them.

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